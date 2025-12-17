Rams Offensive Masterminds Put Faith in Konata Mumpfield

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a burgeoning superstar in Konata Mumpfield and with Davante Adams' status for Sunday unclear, the team is putting their faith in the seventh-round rookie and for good reason.

McVay detailed Mumpfield 's development, putting it on the coaches to figure out how to utilize his skillset along with the rest of the receiver room.

“He's done a great job," stated McVay. "He would step up. It's great being able to get [Wide Receiver] Tutu [Atwell] back, [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith, [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington. We've got a bunch of guys that have played meaningful football that know all the spots, but ‘Mump’ [Mumpfield] has done a really good job. It's really more about how do you distribute your five eligibles? We have to be able to have a plan for if he is and if he isn't. Those are our jobs and our responsibilities with the contingency plans.”

Stafford spoke on Mumpfield, claiming the rookie has already earned his spot through his work ethic and that Stafford has no issue in whatever role awaits him.

“I'm not sure what ‘Tae’s’ [Davante Adams] status is quite yet," stated Stafford. "I know he’s going to do everything he can to be out there. As far as ‘Mump’ [Konata Mumpfield] goes, I'll just speak to him as a player. I think he's a really talented route runner. He's shown up in some spots for us on third down in the red zone this year. If he had to have an expanded role, I have a ton of trust and confidence in his preparation, the coaching staff around him and that room to get all those guys really ready to play, whoever is available.”

LaFleur spoke on the relationship Mumpfield has with Adams, commenting that the two are very similar in mindset and with their professional desires.

“He's always absorbing all the little nuances of receiver play," stated LaFleur. "What's cool is receivers come in all shapes and sizes. [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua ] and Davante are very, very different. Puka's going to take some stuff from Davante, but their play styles are different. [Wide Receiver Konata Mumpfield] ‘Mump’, he has similar traits to Davante in terms of just how they're wired in their lower halves and how they see the game."

"It's been a really cool deal. ‘Mump’ a smart dude as I've alluded to quite a bit. It was very easy for him to realize, ‘Wow, there are a lot of things that [Wide Receiver Davante Adams] ‘Tae’ does that I want to do because my body will allow me to do it.’ ‘Tae’ likewise has seen that for ‘Mump’. I would say that's the one he's really taken a hand to because he sees a lot of similar traits that he had when he was younger.”

