'Having a Good Time': Rams' Davante Adams is Happy Again
Davante Adams looks like a gazelle on the football field. The way he gracefully is leaping and hitting his stride, no wonder he's having so much fun playing for the Rams. That's not my words, that's his as Adams spoke about the newfound happiness he's experienced since joining the organization.
"This game is supposed to be a kid's game and us just having a good time, a fun time out there together. For it to kind of feel like Pop Warner, high school, college ball all over again, that’s exactly what this team feels like in the best way possible. It feels like a college-type of camaraderie. I don't think I've seen a linebacker and a punter talking as much as I have since I've been here, or the kicker and quarterbacks, or whoever it is."
Here's some insight into what Adams is talking about. First off, Jared Verse is always talking trash as he and Byron Young engaged in friendly banter that made literally everyone on the sidelines, players, coaches, witnesses, reporters, anyone smile. Verse alone is a lifeblood of energy.
Steve Avila and Kobie Turner always yell at each other in a playful way.
The players are reacting to every play. The defense is storming the field after turnovers. The coaches are bringing continual positive energy. The players are responding positively to strict coaching. It's a great place to be around.
However, Adams went deeper into how unhappy he found himself over the past several years.
"There's just so much crossover. Even within myself, I found that it took a little more time for me to get integrated into the Jets team than it did getting here. I knew a lot more of the guys on this team even. So it kind of just depends, and a lot of that probably had to do with me going halfway through the season. It wasn’t this time of year where we had as much time together to be away from ball as well. It’s always going to be different, but I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building. Everybody's in a good mood. It's not like a dark cloud over the building, and I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this."
That difference is why the Rams are one of three teams to hoist a Lombardi this decade.
