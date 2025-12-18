Rams Have Troubling Injury Update on Davante Adams Before Seahawks Matchup

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have released their final injury report before taking on the Seattle Seahawks in action on Thursday.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Participate

Davante Adams (Knee/Hamstring) and Braden Fiske (Ankle). Adams is listed as doubtful for the game, and all indicators point to him not playing. The short week, paired with the fact that he suffered the injury against the Lions late, after already putting his body through the physicality of the game. Adams didn't practice all week.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Braden Fiske (Ankle) is listed as questionable. He did not practice all week. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the duo on Tuesday.

“It's the hamstring like we saw," stated McVay. "The two guys that'll be DNPs, we're going to give them every chance that they've got, would be Davante with the hamstring and [Defensive End Braden] Fiske came out of the game with a little bit of soreness in his ankle and got banged up. We'll take it a day at a time with those guys. It'll just be a practice projection so they'll both be DNPs, but we'll it all the way up to game time and see where they're at.”

McVay also commented on Adams' injury specifically.

“He got his hamstring," stated McVay. "He felt it a little bit. It's something that, like we've talked about, he’s been dealing with it. He's as tough as it gets. We want to be able to see what it looks like with the time that we have.”

Next Man Up

The Rams are expected to utilize Konata Mumpfield more if Adams is unable to play. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently spoke on that possibility.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I'm not sure what ‘Tae’s’ [Davante Adams] status is quite yet," stated Stafford. "I know he’s going to do everything he can to be out there. As far as ‘Mump’ [Konata Mumpfield] goes, I'll just speak to him as a player. I think he's a really talented route runner. He's shown up in some spots for us on third down in the red zone this year. If he had to have an expanded role, I have a ton of trust and confidence in his preparation, the coaching staff around him and that room to get all those guys really ready to play, whoever is available.”

Full

Nick Vannett (Oblique), Jordan Whittington (Back), Alaric Jackson (Ankle), and Jaylen McCollough (Illness). Everyone is expected to play. Whittington, Jackson, and McCollough were full participants on Tuesday while Vannett was limited.

Seattle Seahawks

Did Not Participate

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tackle Charles Cross (67) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Charles Cross (Hamstring). Cross has been ruled out for the game.

Full

Derick Hall (Finger), Abraham Lucas (Neck), Mike Morris (Knee), Ty Okada (Shoulder), Jarran Reed (Wrist/Thumb), Leonard Williams (Wrist), Dereke Young (Quadricep), Demarcus Lawrence (Quadricep), and Cody White (Abdomen). They will all play on Thursday,

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.