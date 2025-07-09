The Rams Believe This Position Group is Trending Upward
The Los Angeles Rams' defensive backfield could use improvement. The unit will play a crucial role in determining the Rams' season results.
John Kosko of Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team's secondary. He ranked the Rams' secondary as the 18th-best in the league.
"Most players in the Rams’ secondary had down years in 2024 after strong performances in 2023. Darious Williams, who posted one of the best seasons by any cornerback in 2023, struggled in his return to Los Angeles," Kosko said.
"Quentin Lake has graded well in PFF’s advanced coverage metrics over the past two seasons, while rookie Kamren Kinchens was the only player to earn an overall grade above 70.0 in 2024. If Williams bounces back and Cobie Durant and Kamren Curl show improvement, the Rams’ secondary could shape up to be a solid unit in 2025."
The Rams were reportedly interested in signing former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey before he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
However, earlier this offseason, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay noted that he was confident in the team's group of cornerbacks, regardless of whether they had Ramsey or not.
"No, I feel good about where we're at. Obviously, Jalen's a unique deal, but I think we all feel this way in terms of the guys that have played. We've gotten a lot of guys that have played meaningful ball at the corner position at the safety. We've got some different guys that can flex between safety dime, linebacker, the nickel star spot," McVay said.
McVay noted that the Rams' defensive backfield has enough experience to warrant his belief that they will be successful this upcoming season. However, most would agree that their defensive backfield could use more help.
"There are a lot of young guys, or maybe even guys that are new to the Rams, but have accumulated a bunch of experience that I think are only going to continue to take steps. I think when you really look at it, I thought that (CB) Cobie Durant took amazing strides last year. Obviously, (CB) Ahkello Witherspoon played great. I think him being here in the offseason is a big deal," McVay said.
"Darious Williams has been an excellent player for us. I don't think anybody can minimize that hamstring injury that he had to work through in the early parts of the year. And then it was great to see (CB) Derion Kendrick out here, and (CB) Emmanuel Forbes made a play. So there's a handful of guys. I saw Shaun Jolly get in on a pick today.
"So I do feel really good about the development of that group led by (Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Aubrey Pleasant, (Safeties Coach) Chris Beake, and (Defensive Assistant) Mike Harris.”
