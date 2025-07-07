The Rams Hope Their New Addition Develops into a Contributor
The Los Angeles Rams used the NFL Draft to bolster their defense once again. The Rams drafted Chris Paul Jr. with the 172nd pick in the draft, with the hope that he will one day grow into a contributor on defense or potentially even special teams.
Shortly after he was drafted, Paul explained what it is he brings to the table.
"No doubt. You're going to get somebody who is going to give 110 percent each and every play, somebody who's going to come into the facility ready to work, ready to get better and ready to take criticism," Paul said.
"I'm ready to get around those guys, my teammates, after we build those bonds with each other and pushing each other each and every day to reach the standard of the Los Angeles Rams. Fulfilling that statement not only for ourselves and coaches, but fans as well. I'm very excited to be a part of this franchise. I'm very thankful that they took a chance on me. I'm very blessed to be in this position that I am today."
Paul's nickname is 'Pooh.' He joins a long list of players who have played in the National Football League with unique nicknames. He explained the backstory of how he got his and how it has stuck with him all the way to the NFL.
“To make a long story short, all six of my sisters are in the building right now. They're going crazy right now. They can't keep the door closed. I have six older sisters and one younger brother. I played a lot of travel ball growing up. I ended up catching an interception and I ended up scoring it. I posted this picture on my Twitter," Paul said.
"My mom got jackets made, like hoodies made with my name painted in bold letters over the top and my face painted on the back as well and on the sleeves it had ‘I love you Poo Paul’, the ‘number one best’ on the chest and ‘number one player’. Once I get a picture, I can show you guys. It is crazy. She got matching jackets for all my sisters and my aunts. My mom had a 3-D cutout that she brought to every game. Every time I scored or I made a big tackle, she was up there screaming, ringing cowbells and holding that 3D picture over the gate."
