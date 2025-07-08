Rams Responsible for One Top Moment of Last 25 Years
The Los Angeles Rams' history is a long one. The storied franchise is one of the most well-respected in the National Football League. It has multiple Super Bowls and is even responsible for one of the best offenses in league history.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently ranked the top 25 moments of the past 25 seasons.
He ranked then St. Louis Rams' narrow Super Bowl win in 2000 as the seventh-best moment of the last 25 seasons.
"It says something about this moment that it's remembered most for what could have been rather than what was. Super Bowl XXXIV was a historic triumph for the "Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams, who became an improbable legend of the game as MVP. But it was the [Tennessee] Titans' near-miss that resonated as deeply as the Rams' last-second goal-line stand, which left Kevin Dyson stretching and stretching but never quite reaching glory," Benjamin said.
Last season on the Pat McAfee Show, former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner explained why he believes that Rams team had the greatest offense in league history.
“I would always argue that our offense was the greatest offense that the league has ever seen. We’re on there (a list) three times. You could argue that Tom Brady had the greatest season, but to do it for three straight years the way that we did, I don’t know if there’s ever been an offense that good. We had Hall of Famers and a system that fits what all of us do. That’s what we’re speaking to, the idea of getting a system that fits your players," Warner said.
Warner was far from boastful in his claim, as many would agree with him. He has also given credit to his teammates for his success with the Rams.
Every time he was more than gracious to just answer my questions, to help me out to be there for me as I was going through all of this and trying to manage and handle all of this, both on and off the football field. He was so instrumental in my journey and specifically in that first year, with what we accomplished. And so I felt it was so important in my Hall of Fame speech to give credit where credit was due," Warner said.
