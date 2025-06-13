Davante Adams Warns Defenses About Rams Offense
The Rams have a championship-caliber squad, but the national media may not be ready for what the team has in store for 2025. The offense looks good, ridiculously good. Obviously, it's OTAs, but it's not the production that has been impressive; it's the timing, it's the smoothness of the operation, it's watching a gazelle gallop effortlessly down the field, and that gazelle is Davante Adams.
For the first time since 2021, the Rams have an offense with quick strike capabilities as they possess the three receiver elements needed for a McVay system. The man-beating, physical element of Davante Adams. The zone-beating, cerebral, explosive pass catcher of Puka Nacua. The speed of Tutu Atwell.
In fact, this might be the most explosive, deep offense since 2018 but instead of a third year Jared Goff, they have a gunslinging monster in Matthew Stafford.
Adams, after OTAs on Tuesday, commented on Stafford, issuing a warning to the NFL.
"Well, the main thing is, based off a coverage we had today, he doesn't care what that coverage says. If they're not playing that coverage right, you might still get the ball. So everybody at all times has got to make sure... it's never just for the love of the game. I'm sure everybody's heard of those routes where you’re kind of designed to clear out or maybe, based on a certain coverage, you'll be eliminated."
"That isn’t how he rolls. You've got to be a dog to do that. You’ve got to have a lot of confidence in your arm, in who's across from you, who you're throwing the ball to, all of that. I actually got the ball today on one I wasn't expecting to—thank God I was ready for it—but I wasn't thinking, based on the coverage, that I would get it. But it came to me and actually led to a catch-and-run opportunity. So if you've got a guy like that who's going to make you defend it the proper way and not just allow you to display a coverage and let that dictate where the ball goes, you're in trouble."
I saw the play Adams describes, and the defense was legitimately caught off guard. By the time they recovered, Adams was housing it.
We might be on the verge of the best McVay offense yet.
