In His Rookie Season, Jared Verse Delivered the Goods
The Los Angeles Rams used last year's NFL Draft to help bolster its defense. None of the moves they made last offseason were as impactful as drafting edge rusher Jared Verse.
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus noted that Verse was the highest-graded rookie edge rusher last season. While there were several talented rookie tight ends last season, none played as well as Verse, as he would go on to win the rookie Defensive Player of the Year Award.
"Verse logged just six sacks in his rookie season, but his down-to-down impact was much more significant. His 77 pressures in the regular season were the fourth most at the position and the most by a rookie since Nick Bosa in 2019, and his 28 stops against the run were also the fourth most. Whether playing the run or rushing the passer, Verse is an every-down threat," Valentine said.
"Verse was a worthy winner of the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, becoming the first Ram to win it since Aaron Donald in 2014."
Verse went above and beyond for the Rams. They knew he was talented, but likely did not expect him to make the type of impact he made so soon in his career. Still, the Rams expected big things from Verse, and he delivered.
Keith Sanchez of the Draft Network noted, "Verse showcases a detailed and versatile pass-rush plan, executing multiple initial and counter moves. Verse uses his quick first step to dictate the pace of the pass rush and then does a good job deciding to continue to win around the arc or use his lateral agility to redirect for an inside counter move.
"When Verse enters into combat with the offensive lineman, he shows a wide array of moves combined with strong, violent hands. He can properly execute a cross-chop, rip move, spin move, speed-to-power bull rush, or a long-arm to collapse the pocket. While Verse can properly execute all of these moves, it appears that his go-to and most difficult move to stop is his speed rush along the arc—he showcases great bend around the arc and the ability to get under offensive linemen and tighten his angle toward the quarterback for the sack."
