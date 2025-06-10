WATCH: Rams' Davante Adams Talks Teammates, 2025 Season After OTAs
WOOLAND HILLS, Ca -- After Tuesday's OTAs, Rams wide receiver Davante Adams took time to answer questions from reporters.
To watch today's press conference, view below.
Adams joined Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse as players who held open sessions with the media following OTAs.
Nacua spoke last week, sharing his thoughts on the team.
Q: How different does this year feel so far without Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp?
“It definitely is a little bit different. The spot that he used to sit in, it’s definitely occupied by somebody now so everybody is getting used to it. But it's been fun. Davante's come in and been a great leader. Obviously somebody who's played at a super high level his whole career and the knowledge he has is something different from what we're used to having somebody like ‘Coop’ in the system for a long time so it's been great to have him around and I feel like we're learning something new every day.”
Q: On his respect for veteran receivers in the NFL and the impact Davante has had on him since joining the team?
I think the positive impact has already been felt from Davante. From the moment he walked in he's been willing to offer information, to have new drills, to have a complete different mindset of somebody who's played in various offenses, very different schemes and stuff like that. So it's been exciting to hear from him. But it's been great. I think of guys my rookie year, Van Jefferson,Ben Skowronek as well as having ‘Coop’ and Matthew who helped me learn the nuances of our offense and allowed me to ask the right questions and provide that comfortable space to be willing to learn right next to them.”
Q: On if his role in the receiver room has changed?
“No, I don't think so. I think when speaking with coach, it's to be who I am. I love the physicality of the game of football and I love being around these guys. They make it so fun and to have new faces. And it's weird, they're asking me questions and I'm like, ‘Wait, Coach Yarbs, do you want me to answer this for real?’ I'm like, ‘I feel like I have still have some of these similar questions,’ but it's been good because it's a teaching moment for me as well to solidify some of those thingsthat we talk over and things that we've run in years past to where we are now are not exactly thesame. So it's been a great moment for me to learn and confirm some of that stuff as well.”
