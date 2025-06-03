WATCH: Rams' Jared Verse Talks Growth, Expectations, Teammates After OTAs
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams' Pro Bowler and reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse spoke to the media following Tuesday's OTAs, joining Puka Nacua, Mike LaFleur, and Chris Shula.
To watch today's press conference, view below.
Rams' Sean McVay and Les Snead spoke about the quality of the Rams' roster following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Q: On how this draft reflects how they feel about the roster heading into next season?
"I'm jacked about this team and jacked to get started, but we're just getting started," stated Snead. "As Sean always talks about, now build the foundation for what we're going to attempt to do next season and then you take it a phase, a month and a day at a time from there. [I'm] looking forward to going through the process to getting to Week 1 where uh oh, we're seven days away till they start keeping score and it counts."
"I think the good thing is when you just look at the last two years, you really realize as much as you say, 'Alright, we're going to carry some good momentum.' I think you want to learn from stuff. Each of the last couple of years, it's a totally separate season," added McVay. "We want to be able to build and there is a lot of confidence, but it has to be earned. You finish the season in '23 7-1 down the stretch, you go toe-to-toe with Detroit [in the playoffs] and then we start 1-4 this past year. There are a variety of reasons I could give for that but as you accumulate experience, there is an understanding that every year really is a new year. When you draw on previous experience to understand that you don't take for granted setting the foundation the right way. That's what we started talking about last week with the offseason program. These guys are people that we feel like will be a part of that, but they're going to earn it. They're going to come into a great group of guys that are going to welcome them with open arms."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE