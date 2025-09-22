Rams' Offseason Gamble Has Paid Off Big
The Los Angeles Rams knew what they were doing this offseason after falling short of their ultimate goal last season. The Rams wanted to get better and make sure they had a much-improved team going into the new season.
They knew that if they wanted a chance going into the 2025 to be top contenders not only to come out of the NFC but to win it all, they were going to have to change things up and shake up their roster. That is what the Rams are known for and exactly what they did.
Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead went out this offseason and started their recruiting. Knowing these two, they are always doing whatever it takes to get their team better. They look all over the place to find it. This offseason, they found it with one great player. That was with veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams entered free agency, and he was open for any team to take a chance at signing him.
A lot of people thought he was on the move, but what people did not think was that he would end up in Los Angeles with the Rams. That sent shock waves around the league when the news broke that Adams had signed with the Rams this offseason. Adams brings a lot to the Rams both on and off the field. His veteran leadership and presence are unmatched. He is in a great place and looking to help the Rams get to the Super Bowl this season.
Davante Adams on Matthew Stafford
"It is a blessing, he is a Hall of Famer, he [Matthew Stafford] is one of the best to ever play the game," said Rams receiver Davante Adams in an interview on FOX NFL Sunday. "Being in the huddle with him, it is totally different. I am a pretty emotional dude, and seeing him being so calm ... it helps me 100 percent. It makes me calmer. It makes me that way."
Adams on Puka Nacua
"Yeah, that is my little bro. When you have people come into your life were you spend a little time together and you get to know them. It just feelings like we knew each other in another past life or something. Or we were meant to be brothers. He is a special dude. If you want to find out who Puka is, look at the way he celebrates my touchdowns."
