Trading For A.J. Brown Could Set Back Rams Growth

For the last several years, A.J. Brown has been one of the NFL's top playmakers for both the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles. Nothing will match the reaction Mike Vrabel made when the Titans traded their top playmaker to Philadelphia in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, after a few years of dominance with the Eagles, it seems he is back on the trade market.

A.J. Brown trade discussions are not dead.



Last week, I was told the Rams discussed trading for Eagles WR A.J. Brown before dealing for CB Trent McDuffie.



Dialogue slowed, but Los Angeles continues to monitor the status of the three-time Pro Bowler with interest. We’ll see… pic.twitter.com/Emrtc757UE — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 13, 2026

The Los Angeles Rams are just one of the few teams that have conveyed interest in the All-Pro pass-catcher, and not often do you have one of the league's best available for acquisition. It makes sense that the Rams, looking to pursue their second Vince Lombardi Trophy of the decade, are aggressive to add elite talent, but it could disrupt the great progress they have made to build their current foundation.

Why trading for Brown could be too risky for the Rams

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead, CEO Tony Pastoors and Owner/Chairman Stan Kroenke on the field following the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Since 2022, the Rams have worked tirelessly to, essentially, rebuild their roster from scratch since winning the Super Bowl in 2021. This franchise was notorious for making big trades and sacrificing early draft capital to land top players in the NFL and make a run at a championship since Sean McVay led Los Angeles to a playoff appearance for the first time in over a decade in 2017, finally coming to fruition with their big win in Super Bowl LVI.

Now, after slowly reconstructing their roster with immense amounts of youth and premier talents to pair with late-round gems, the Rams quickly became championship contenders with one of the most efficient offenses in league history this past season, coming up just short of reaching Super Bowl LX. After trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson, the Rams have quickly solidified their cornerback room, but could another big trade loom on the horizon?

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during warmups against the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Brown is a superstar, and he could turn the Rams into the newest version of "The Greatest Show on Turf"—how could Los Angeles not be the unquestioned favorite to win Super Bowl LXI? Yet, sacrificing your future by trading away more picks and adding another expensive contract to the table significantly threatens the long-term stability of the roster to maintain success going forward.

Yes, all of these moves have one thing in common: the Rams taking advantage of having an MVP quarterback in Matthew Stafford on their roster. Yet, they have to decide on extensions for Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and others who are entering the final year of their contract or are soon to be eligible for an extension in 2027. Trading for Brown may cost the Rams several of those quality talents, maybe even Nacua.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

General manager Les Snead is likely keeping all of this in mind. While any potential trade is unlikely to occur at this time, Los Angeles must be careful with their all-in approach. Where they sit already is perfect, with the opportunity to trade back in the NFL Draft, and/or go with a "best player available" approach.

Long-term stability should take precedent here, but these are the Los Angeles Rams with a sorching-hot head coach and general manager combo ticked off at missing out on a ring. They will do everything in their power to hoist the most sacred trophy in sports high above their heads at SoFi Stadium on Valentine's Day 2027.