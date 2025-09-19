Rams Ready to Shake Up NFC Hierarchy
The must-watch game of Week 3 in the National Football League is going to be the Los Angeles Rams facing the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a game that is going to feature two of the best teams in the league. This can also be a playoff game preview.
These two teams faced each other in the playoffs last season, and it came down to the wire. Now in this game, both teams are 2-0 and looking to get to 3-0, and a good start for the rest of the season.
The matchup for the Rams is going to be a challenge. It is on the road against a team that are favorite to win the Super Bowl again. They will also be facing a crowd in Philly that is one of the toughest to play against. But the Rams know what to expect and are going to be ready for this challenge. The Rams thrive on these types of challenges and are looking to make a statement by coming out of Philadelphia with a huge win.
Rams vs Eagles
The key for this Rams team in this game is to neutralize Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley had his way with the Rams twice last season. That is something that could not happen if the Rams want to win this game. The Rams have the defense to do it, but now they will have to show they have learned and are gap disciplined.
"This is an awesome game. This is one of the games of the day. I am pumped for this one. That is for sure," said Chris Simms on Pro Football Talk. "Right now, I mean, the Rams defense, like you heard me say earlier, is awesome. They are active and creative up front. Chris Shula got them locked in on the back end. He has seen them play two offenses so far, and both offenses have been like "Whoa, we cannot get anything going."
"And the Rams offense, yeah, tough outing against the Texans, but they figured it out. Last week, tough against the Titans defense ... they figured it out. It started to be big play after big play there late in the game. The Eagles, we know they are one of the most physically talented teams in football. Their defense is good."
