The Biggest Beneficiary of Adams' Arrival May Be Nacua
The Los Angeles Rams have assembled one of the best rosters in the league this offseason. After adding Davante Adams, NFL insider Bucky Brooks believes the duo of Adams and Puka Nacua will be one of the league's best.
"After watching Sean McVay gush over free-agent signee Davante Adams’ talents, I’m even further convinced the creative play designer will fully unleash Matthew Stafford now that he has the six-time Pro Bowler and Puka Nacua, a star since entering the league in 2023, at his disposal. The record-breaking receivers will enable Los Angeles to utilize an approach that keeps opponents guessing," Brooks said.
Brooks noted that the Rams can now do a number of things offensively with Adams and Nacua in the fold.
"Whether changing their alignments within the formation or flipping the script on their designated routes, Adams and Nacua can unlock parts of the offense that would make the Rams more explosive," Brooks said.
"With the two studs producing chunk plays, the team could also see WR Tutu Atwell and TE Tyler Higbee make key contributions as complementary weapons. Considering Stafford’s effectiveness as a drop-back passer, the Rams’ pass-catching corps has a chance to produce huge numbers with an expanded playbook."
The Rams have spent the offseason doing all they can to improve their roster. They have been successful in doing so, assembling one of the best rosters in the National Football League. Still, Nacua believes he can get better, as can the team as a whole.
“Limiting our self-inflicted wounds. Some of the penalties that we have throughout the season, where they may not impact that game, and you still end up winning the game and having some holding calls or having a false start. How pivotal those can be in a playoff game when you’re in the crunch time moments, and some of those things happen," Nacua said.
“I know that I can speak for myself of limiting drops. There are times where Matthew Stafford can put the ball anywhere on the football field, and my job is to catch the ball. To go out there and catch every pass he throws is my goal. I know that I can improve in that way. Everybody else on the Rams offense is always doing their job. If I do my job, I know we'll be ready to beat anybody.”
