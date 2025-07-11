Analysts Disagree on Davante Adams’ Potential in Rams Offense
Davante Adams has joined his fourth team in five seasons. That means that in Sean McVay’s offense, he now has an opportunity to become the NFL’s first player with 1,000 receiving yards in five straight seasons with four different teams.
Consistency and dependability are his calling cards, but Bill Barnwell said Thursday he’s not yet sold that Adams will continue that streak in 2025.
“A little nervous,” Barnwell said on Thursday’s edition of NFL Live. “That spot, that X receiver role for the Rams, it's not always panned out the way Rams would have hoped.”
Barnwell explained that the Rams have struggled to find someone consistent and dependable in the role Adams now occupies. Sammy Watkins (2017), Brandin Cooks (2018-19), Odell Beckham Jr. (2021) and Allen Robinson (2022) have come and gone without extended production.
“Adams is a very good player, but that spot has kind of been sort of a weird situation for the Rams,” Barnwell explained. “Never got the most out of that X receiver role.”
Adams, however, has gotten the most out of his role with the Packers, Raiders and Jets. Neither Watkins, Cooks nor Robinson had 1,000-yard streaks as long as Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. And Beckham was returning from a torn ACL when the Rams signed him in November of 2021.
There’s reason for optimism that McVay and his 4D offense can get better results out of Adams than the coach did with those prior receivers, although the veteran receiver turns 33 in December. Still, Adams showed no signs of age last season after the Jets acquired him from the Raiders.
On Dec. 15 at Jacksonville, Adams caught two go-ahead touchdowns, including a 71-yard reception that gave the Jets a 25-22 advantage with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
He saved his best, however, for the game-winning drive. On third-and-10 in a tie game with 1:41 left, Adams beat Tyson Campbell down the left sideline for 23 yards, a gorgeous pass from Aaron Rodgers and even prettier catch. Three plays later, Adams exploded for 41 yards to the Jacksonville 1-yard line, setting up Breece Hall’s game-winning touchdown.
“This is the stupidest catch,” Kyle Brandt said this week, showing the highlight of that 23-yard reception on Good Morning Football. “It reminds me of Mario Manningham from Eli (Manning) in the Super Bowl. It's a perfect throw from Rodgers. I mean, we're going to show every angle of this. It is a ridiculous toe tap, over the shoulder, a Willie Mays, Jets-Jags, who-cares-about-this-game catch.
“And now he is going to play with Matthew Stafford in the post-Cooper Kupp era. The combined age of these two guys is pushing 70. It's really close. And yet, with all the young talent and all the exciting young quarterbacks, I want to see more of this at SoFi Stadium.”
