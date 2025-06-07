Rams Superstars Praised in Recent Rankings
It's no secret that Rams' receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams represent two of the best pass catchers in the NFL, as both men hope to combine their individual success into a championship effort.
According to NFL analysts Matt Harmon, Patrick Claybon, and Gregg Rosenthal, both Nacua and Adams' production and play have been noticed as the analysts have named them as top 15 NFL receivers. Nacua is ranked fifth, and Adams is ranked 14th.
Nacua recently voiced his thoughts on the impact Adams has had on the Rams.
“I think the positive impact has already been felt from Davante. From the moment he walked inhe's been willing to offer information, to have new drills, to have a complete different mindset of somebody who's played in various offenses, very different schemes and stuff like that. So it's been exciting to hear from him. But it's been great. I think of guys my rookie year, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek as well as having ‘Coop’ and Matthew who helped me learn the nuances of our offense and allowed me to ask the right questions and provide that comfortable space to be willing to learn right next to them.”
Nacua went on to mention that the two have been working together, while Nacua went into specifics about advice he has received from Adams.
“I think the suddenness and the ability to steal leverage at the line of scrimmage has been something that he thrives on and everybody in the NFL knows that's something that is one of his greatest assets and to be able to figure that out and how that works in our route concepts and the timing of our offense. So I'd say that's been one of the biggest things.”
Since entering the NFL, Nacua has been one of the most prolific wide receivers in football, smashing records as a rookie and then coming back from injury during the 2024 season to propel the Rams into the playoffs. He is the most important piece to the Rams' rebuild but it was a shame that he never got to be paired with an elite Cooper Kupp as by the time Nacua was drafted, Kupp was dealing with injury issues.
In the same breath, Adams hasn't had a competent coaching staff or been a part of a franchise with stability since the 2021 NFL season, so 2025 represents an opportunity for both men to take advantage of having a critical need, a need they haven't had in quite some time.
