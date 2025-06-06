Rams Rival Sounds Off on Wildly Expensive Contract
The Los Angeles Rams have witnessed the rise of Brock Purdy first hand, going from third-string rookie, selected with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to becoming one of the highest-paid players in football. There's a debate on whether Purdy's success is a result of his own talents or the talent surrounding him but the truth is without Purdy, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch would be looking for new jobs.
However, that doesn't mean his extension came without controversy. Earlier this offseason, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua made controversial statements regarding a potential extension for Purdy.
Nacua was a guest on a recent episode of Julian Edelman's Games With Names podcast, Nacua was asked if he thought Purdy deserved a new contract averaging in the high $40 millions per year.
"I think, no. I think mid-4s," the receiver responded, saying it should be closer to $45 million." Stated Nacua. "I think he seems like a smart guy. They have a chance to still be in their window. And I think if he goes for a 5 [$50 million-plus], then the window closes. Right?"
"I mean, as long as they have Fred Warner on the other side, I think they'll be able to figure some things out," he added.
Obviously, the 49ers didn't listen to Nacua, signing Purdy to a five-year, $265 million deal that pays Purdy an average salary of $53 million per year. Purdy recently spoke out about his new deal.
“I thought the 53 number was awesome," Purdy told Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard on his podcast. "And now we can have a great team, great cap space, too—so move things around and for them to do their thing and continue to have guys around me to make plays and go win together.”
“My job is, hey, like I understand where we’re at with the cap and all that," Purdy said. "But for me, it’s … this is what I think I’m worth. And obviously I’m not going to ask for something that can be detrimental to our team. And I think we’ve seen that somewhat with just how teams have handled things with certain players across the league."
Whether or not is deal is detrimental remains to be seen, but now that the deal is done and money has exchanged hands, the Rams will be dealing with Purdy twice a year for the foreseeable future.
