The Elite Trait Davante Adams Is Bringing to Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to take the NFL by storm this season. It is an all-in season for the Rams, and they are going to be a team no one wants to see.
One of the biggest additions for any team this offseason was the Rams' signing of veteran and star wide receiver Davante Adams. The Rams wanted to get better this offseason, and they did just that by adding one of the top receivers in the National Football League.
This was a move that was a shock to many people when it happened. Many thought that the Rams would be one of the last teams to go after Adams. But it happened, and he made the Rams better.
Adams will now be part of a great offense. He will team up with one of the best wide receivers as well, in Puka Nacua. He will be catching passes from veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford as well. And we cannot forget about running back Kyren Williams, who is coming off a great season.
This offense is going to cause problems for many defenses this season. They are looking to do big things, and this team is a top contender coming out of the NFC.
Davante Adams Leadership
Adams has been all over the field making plays for the Rams all offseason long. But that is not the only thing that he has brought to this team. Adams has been a good leader and has talked about his experiences and knowledge with his teammates. He is doing whatever it takes to make them better, and he is there for them.
"It is just so many different nuances, and I have learned a different way to attack this position, and I feel like I have studied the position, studied defensive backs, a much different way than what people have done in the past," said Adams. "Just being able to shed some of the different coverage elements and different tips, small nuances, you know, about route running releases. It is really just a big umbrella of things, and as we get into whatever he is talking about in the moment."
"Some things, I try to shed as much as I know, you know, that could help the guys. Somethings I know that may not be transferable to everyone, but if you give them the tools and you let them practice it."
