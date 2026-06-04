How Myles Garrett Completes Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl Blueprint

After the Los Angeles Rams traded for Myles Garrett earlier this week from the Cleveland Browns, this is a team that once again looks to be ‘all-in’ and looking to win a second Super Bowl. Back when the Rams won in 2021, they traded higher draft picks for proven players that could help them win now. It’s why they traded for Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey. Both of those players were crucial in the team’s Super Bowl run.

The Rams appear to be taking the same approach in 2026. They traded for Trent McDuffie earlier in the offseason and also acquired Garrett to improve the pass rush. While that meant trading away a younger player in Jared Verse, Garrett will be able to help the Rams in the quest for a championship.

Given that the roster builds are very similar, let’s look at the pillars of the 2021 team vs. the 2026 team.

Quarterback: 2021 Matthew Stafford vs. 2026 Matthew Stafford

Back in 2021, Matthew Stafford still had a lot to prove. It was his first year after leaving the Detroit Lions and getting the opportunity to play for a better team. For years, the narrative was that Stafford was a top-tier quarterback on a bad football team. Playing for the Rams, who saw Stafford as the missing piece, was a chance to show that was the case.

While Stafford might be five years older, he is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro. Stafford won his first league MVP last season after throwing for 46 touchdowns. As Stafford gets older, there are questions about his health. He almost had to start last season on injured reserve because of a disc issue in his back. Stafford also isn’t as mobile as he used to be. With that said, as long as the Rams can keep Stafford upright, they’re in good shape.

Running Back: 2021 Cam Akers and Sony Michel vs. 2026 Kyren Williams and Blake Corum

This is where the Rams have improved the most since 2021. Prior to the 2021 season, Cam Akers tore his Achilles and didn’t return until the playoffs. For much of the season, the Rams didn’t have any semblance of a run game. They operated primarily out of empty formations and allowed Matthew Stafford to sling it.

Heading into 2026, an argument can be made that the Rams have the best running back duo in the NFL. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined for almost 2,000 yards rushing. The Rams’ 49.7 percent rushing success rate during the regular season and playoffs ranked first among all teams since Next Gen Stats began in 2016.

Wide Receiver: 2021 Cooper Kupp vs. 2026 Puka Nacua

Kupp had arguably the best individual season of all time for a wide receiver in 2021. He became the first player to win the triple crown since Steve Smith did it in 2005. Kupp went on to win the Super Bowl MVP as well. The connection between Stafford and Kupp was special in 2021. Kupp’s 1,947 yards were only 188 yards fewer than his previous two seasons combined. He scored more touchdowns than he did during the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined as well.

While Kupp was arguably the best receiver in football for the 2021 season, Puka Nacua has solidified himself in that conversation over the last two years. Nacua was a unanimous First-Team All-Pro at wide receiver last season as he had 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. Had Jaxon Smith-Njogba not had the year that he did, Nacua likely would have won the Offensive Player of the Year. Whenever the Rams offense has needed a big play, Nacua has been there to make it. Nacua has managed some off-field drama over the last six months, but seems to be focused again.

The Rams may not have the depth that they did at the wide receiver position in 2021. However, as far as Nacua being a core foundational piece of the offense, he’s better than Kupp. Kupp had two 1,000 yard seasons in eight years with the Rams. Nacua has matched that in his first three.

Offensive Line: 2021 Offensive Line vs. 2026 Offensive Line

A big reason why the Rams were able to operate in empty as much as they did was because of the trust that they had in the offensive line to hold up in pass protection. While Andrew Whitworth was older, he was still one of the better left tackles in the NFL. Austin Corbett and Rob Havenstein were both good on the right side while Brian Allen and David Edwards were good enough.

Similarly, the Rams’ current offensive line is why the run game is as effective as it is. Kevin Dotson leads this group at right guard. While the Rams don’t necessarily have a star like Whitworth, they play well collectively as a unit. Alaric Jackson is reliable on the left side and the same can be said about Coleman Shelton at center. There is a question mark at right tackle and if Warren McClendon can continue at his 2025 level. However, this is one of the best units in football.

Defensive Closer: 2021 Aaron Donald vs. 2026 Myles Garrett

In 2021, Aaron Donald was 30 years old and had three Defensive Player of the Year awards to his name. The only thing missing was a Super Bowl. Donald played a big role in the Rams’ Super Bowl run, making the game-winning plays in the NFC Championship and in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. When the Rams needed a player on defense to close a game, Donald was consistently that guy.

This is where Myles Garrett fits on the 2026 team. The Rams didn’t necessarily have a closer on the defensive side of the ball. Verse could have eventually been that, but Garrett will have a Donald-like effect. In a way, Garrett is similar to Stafford as a great player who was hiding on a bad team. Garrett is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and enters his age 31 season. The Rams will hope Garrett can be their closer on the defensive side of the ball and someone offenses have to gameplan around.

Star in the Secondary: 2021 Jalen Ramsey vs. 2026 Trent McDuffie

Jalen Ramsey’s level may not have been what it was earlier in his career, but he was still a First-Team All-Pro in 2021. He was a chess piece in the Rams’ defense and someone that the Rams utilized in the STAR role. Ramsey moved around from playing on the outside and matching up against a team’s WR1 to playing in the slot where he could be closer to the ball.

Given McDuffie’s versatility, he will likely also be moved around. While it may not be to the extent of Ramsey, it makes sense to move McDuffie around and maximize his skill set. McDuffie isn’t the player that Ramsey was, but he is still a huge upgrade over who the Rams started at cornerback last season. With a strong pass rush and better cornerback play, the Rams’ defense is set up to succeed.

Conclusion

For the most part, the Rams have used a very similar blueprint to the one they used in 2021 that led to them winning a Super Bowl. They have the top-level quarterback, offensive line, and star player at wide receiver. However, this time, the Rams also have the running game to go with it.

Defensively, Garrett provides what the Rams were able to get from Aaron Donald. While McDuffie may not be the same caliber of player as Ramsey, he’s still a borderline CB1 at worst. McDuffie is more than good enough when paired with the Rams’ pass rush.

The Rams have the foundation in place to compete for a Super Bowl in 2026. They followed a similar blueprint to the one they used in 2021 and will be hoping for a similar result.

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