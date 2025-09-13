Meet the Rams' New Difference Maker
The Los Angeles Rams are always a team that is looking to get better every single year. They are always looking for different routes to take to achieve what they are looking for. They are not scared to make moves that are good for the franchise.
What we know about this Rams organization is that they are willing to do whatever it takes to improve the team in any way, shape or form. It has been great to see that over the years, and now they have done it again.
Rams general manager Les Snead, along with head coach Sean McVay, have been a great pairing for this organization. Every season, they have a great plan for what they want to look like going into the season. They work together to build the right roster and one that is going to give them the best chance to be successful. From drafting, trades, and signing free agents, Snead and McVay also have their options open. They know that anything can happen in the NFL.
This offseason, they went all in, and you can tell because they signed veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. That was a shocking move in the eyes of many around the league. Adams is still a top receiver in the NFL, and being on the Rams now has put this team on the map to be a favorite coming out of the NFC. That is what they were looking for, and Adams gives this Rams team a lot, and he makes them that much better.
"I think you guys saw it on the first third down right and then what followed kind of after that," said Rams offensive coordinator about having wide receiver Davante Adams. "He just brings that element of winning in one-on-one matchups on the outside. Doing Davante stuff. All the same stuff like we have seen throughout his career. Where he can play on the outside, play big, and run the whole route tree."
Davante Adams
"It is great to have him out there, and you know, we are just going to continue to gel and improve as we move forward."
Adams is going to be a problem alongside Puka Nacua all season long. It is something great to see on the field.
