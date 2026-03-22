3 Targets for the Rams With Their First Round Pick

The Los Angeles Rams originally had two draft picks in the 2026 NFL draft after trading out of the first round entirely last season for the Atlanta Falcons' first-rounder this year. That turned out to be a magnificent trade, as despite this team coming so close to a Super Bowl, they have a first-round pick in the top 15.

That gave them the flexibility to trade the 29th overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for Trent McDuffie . The Rams got the best of both worlds in this trade, as they still get to keep the Falcons' pick. What are some top options for the Rams with the 13th overall pick?

3 Top Options

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams have an impressive receiving corps, but Davante Adams and Puka Nacua are entering the last year of their contracts. The Rams need to get younger and cheaper at the position, and there may not be a better player available than Makai Lemon.

It's easy to compare him to Amon Ra St-Brown because of where he went to college, but he does have a lot of similar traits to the Detroit Lions' most dominant receiver. He has strong hands and is a monster after the catch. He'd be a perfect complement to Nacua for the Rams' offense of the future.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Lemon isn't available, Jordyn Tyson is an amazing consolation prize. He's one of the premier receiver prospects in this draft, with his ability to be proficient at any route. His route tree is diverse, and when combined with his ball-catching skills, he has the potential to be a game-changer for Sean McVay's offense.

He isn't the quickest, but he has all the tools to be a wide receiver one in any offense. I think he'll benefit a lot from being paired with Nacua, because he won't be asked to do it all for the Rams offense. He'll do what he can, which will give him optimal matchups and make the Rams offense even more dangerous.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An ACL tear may have stunted Jermod McCoy's growth and draft stock, but that doesn't mean his potential isn't there. The Rams already addressed their secondary this season, but Les Snead can't get enough help for them on the defensive side of the ball.

He's athletic and game-savvy, but his speed means he's prone to getting beaten by quicker receivers. Regardless, he'd be entering a situation where he doesn't have to be guarding the best receivers, which means he can be a standout piece alongside McDuffie.