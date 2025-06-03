Sean McVay Raves About Up-and-Coming Position Coach
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best coaching staffs in the National Football League to go along with one of the top rosters in the NFL. As the Rams approach a season filled with high expectations, Rams head coach Sean McVay raved about one of his coaches.
Following Organized Team Activities, McVay spoke about the Rams' quarterback coach, Dave Ragone.
"Yeah, that's a really good question. The first thing is who's the quarterback coach or the coordinator and what's been their rhythm and routine? And, (Quarterbacks Coach) Dave Ragone...I've obviously known Dave for a while, but when you talk about a guy that has such a specific, sequential process for the weekly rhythm for the quarterbacks while also having the necessary flexibility to say, ‘Alright, this is how Matthew' [Stafford's] done it, this is how Jimmy [Garoppolo] 's done it. Now I'm really being able to help Stetson [Bennett] continue to develop a rhythm and routine.’ And I think what he does a great job of is he's able to really reach that person with the most experience while also accommodating to somebody that's getting familiar with it," McVay said.
"But I think it's being able to break it up into segments, similar to how we kind of implement a game plan, and then make sure you don't take anything for granted. I mentioned it earlier, the conversational meetings. You can give all this information guys kind of nod, but unless you force them to give it back to you, and then they're able to show it in a jog through or some of these walkthrough settings, and then in the practice. But I just think Dave does a great job, and really, I have such trust in him to be able to kind of implement that with those guys.”
Ragone has spent plenty of time around the National Football League, as a player and a coach.
After finishing his college career as Louisville's second-leading passer in school history, Ragone was drafted in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft. Ragone played for the Cincinatti Bengals, St. Louis Rams and Carolina Panthers' practice squads, respectively.
Ragone started his coaching career in 2011 as a wide receivers coach with the Tennessee Titans. He would later become the Titans' quarterbacks coach from 2013 until 2014. In 2015, he moved on to bcome an offensive quality control coach with the Washington Commanders.
He transitioned to the Chicago Bears as their quarterbacks coach from 2016 through 2019. In 2021, he became the Bears' pass game coordinator in 2020 before moving on to the Atlanta Falcons as the team's offensive coordinator from 2021-2023. He is now a rising star with the Rams.
Ragone has the chance to continue growing under arguably the best coach in the NFL.
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!