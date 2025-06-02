One Remaining Move the Rams Should Consider
The Los Angeles Rams have addressed many position groups this offseason, making notable additions to several roster positions. The Rams have attacked the offseason aggressively, signing players they believe will enhance their chances of a deep postseason run.
The Rams focused much of their efforts on producing a more explosive offense, adding multiple talented players to the unit this offseason. However, for the Rams to be as successful as they hope, more will be needed.
Los Angeles has assembled one of the best teams in the National Football League, but it still has room for improvement at certain positions. Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network listed one player every team should consider this offseason. Austin is not confident in the Rams' cornerbacks.
"The Los Angeles Rams will return pretty much the same secondary from a season ago after a quiet offseason on that front, outside of re-signing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. General manager Les Snead and the front office should be looking to upgrade a unit that ranked 27th in pass defense success rate in 2024," Austin said.
The Rams have not made much of an effort to address their group of cornerbacks this offseason, leaving many to feel that they are weak at the position group. Austin noted that the Rams' returning cornerbacks left much to be desired last season.
Austin believes the Rams should consider adding veteran cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. While Samuel does present a few concerns, primarily health related, the Rams should keep an eye on him, especially if they are unable to land Jalen Ramsey
"Even though the Rams retained Witherspoon, he certainly wasn’t at his best last season. The 30-year-old veteran has good size, but he gave up 8.5 yards per target last season and has been above 7.0 yards per target allowed in three straight seasons. Witherspoon’s best days are behind him, while Samuel’s are most likely ahead of him," Austin said.
"Samuel’s 2024 shoulder injury was so unfortunate because he was playing well and continuing to make strides with the Chargers. He recorded at least two interceptions and 11 pass breakups in each of his first three NFL seasons. Samuel has great ball skills and instincts, and as long as he’s healthy, his presence would immediately elevate the Rams’ secondary."
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!