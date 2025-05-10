Rams' Matchup Against the Lions Will be Must-See TV
The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the most exciting teams in the National Football League since Sean McVay arrived and that will again be true this offseason. Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network listed the top nine games the believes should be
If you need evidence as to why these two teams should face each other on primetime, look no further than their last two matchups. The Los Angeles Rams have suffered two close defeats at the hands of the Detroit Lions – one in the 2023 Wild Card round and the other an overtime thriller in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football. Should the NFL run it back? Absolutely," Austin said.
"Both games were decided by one possession, and there’s reason to believe this one could be tightly contested as well. The Lions posted the best Offense+ grade of the 2024 season and recorded the third-best in PFSN’s database dating back to 2019. Jared Goff has a plethora of weapons at his disposal, including Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams.
Austin also noted the fact that the Rams have revamped their offense, making it much more explosive, as a reason that the Rams' matchup with the Lions will be one of the most exciting games of the upcoming season.
"On the other side, Matthew Stafford is 37 years old and heading into his 16th NFL season. Last season was a down year by his standards, but with the talent around him, he could return closer to form despite his age. The Rams moved on from Cooper Kupp but added Davante Adams, who, paired with Puka Nacua, could create an even stronger wide receiver duo. Additionally, Kyren Williams has posted two straight seasons with 1,100-plus rushing yards," Austin said.
"Both defenses will be tested in this one. Detroit finished the regular season with a top-5 unit in Defense+ despite losing Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury. With a healthy return from Hutchinson and the addition of cornerback D.J. Reed, the Lions’ defense could be elite. As for Los Angeles, they finished as a bottom-10 unit last year. However, they’re extremely young on that side of the ball, and their development could elevate the unit in 2025.
''And how could we forget the history between these two quarterbacks? The Lions and Rams swapped QBs ahead of the 2021 season. Goff is 2-1 against Stafford, but Stafford led his new team to a Super Bowl victory."
