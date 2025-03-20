Rams Continue to Be Disrespected in New Power Rankings
It seems that many have a different view of the Rams than what is reality. The reality is that the Rams, the team that was one missed blocking assignment away from a Super Bowl, got remarkably better through free agency and are the second best team in the NFC, outside of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Perhaps the Lions could be graded higher than the Rams due to their excellent regular season but Detroit did lose both offensive and defensive coordinators to head coaching jobs.
However, that view is not shared by NFL.com's Eric Edholm as he ranked the Rams as the tenth-best team in the NFL after the rush that is free agency.
"I'm on board with essentially swapping out Cooper Kupp for Davante Adams, even if Adams is six months older and has more NFL mileage." Wrote Edholm. "If you watched both, you know it looks like Adams has more juice at this stage, even if he's still good for a maddening drop every other game."
"Adams and Puka Nacua are also a more explosive duo; plus, what defensive coordinator wants to single-cover Adams? Adding Adams while ensuring Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay will be back together for another year keeps the Rams in the upper reaches here, and their footing will be further solidified if that young defense can continue making strides after some encouraging developments following last season's slow start."
The Commanders and the Vikings are once again ranked over the Rams but having said my peace on those two teams, another bizarre addition was the Green Bay Packers. While the Packers did defeat the Rams in 2024, that game was without several starters who were out due to injury including Puka Nacua.
Edholm gave his summary on Green Bay.
"Years of inactivity in March conditioned Packers fans to feel disappointment at this juncture of the calendar. So perhaps 2024's veritable free-agent frenzy -- Green Bay signed Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney -- reset expectation levels a bit too high. Some harbored dreams of trading for Trey Hendrickson or DK Metcalf, but neither of those moves materialized, with the actual additions of nickelback Nate Hobbs and guard Aaron Banks paling in comparison," he said.
"Then again, those could end up being fairly important when we look back later. Cornerback still seems like a spot where the Packers could add, and they have the flexibility to do so. And it continues to feel likely they'll move on from Jaire Alexander at some point. But the thing about this team under GM Brian Gutekunst is that it has found ways to get the roster in good shape more often than not by training camp. I suspect these Packers will do the same by the time we get to July."
Green Bay finished third in the NFC North and seventh in the NFC. Their receiver room is questionable at best and some of their own players have questioned the culture of the locker room.
The Rams have a better culture, record, and roster than the Packers and unlike in Green Bay, the biggest names in Los Angeles are not threatening the team with talks of potentially demanding a trade.
