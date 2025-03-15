Rams Given Final Free Agency Grade
It's not easy to be competitive in the NFL. When most teams lose such a franchise-changing player like Cooper Kupp, they crumble. The Rams, just like they did when Aaron Donald retired, got to work and after a strong free agency period, the team is flying right towards the NFL Draft.
Thus Pro Football Focus gave the team an A- grade for their free agent acquisitions which include Davante Adams, Coleman Shelton, and Poona Ford along with the retainment of Jimmy Garoppolo, Alaric Jackson, and Tutu Atwell.
Adams was by far the best signing as the Rams are turning back the clock to the early days of the McVay era when they were grabbing a star wide receiver every offseason. Adams perhaps might be the biggest.
"Although Adams is now 32 years old, he remains productive and proved he could be a solid second option in the Rams offense." Wrote PFF. "He averaged 2.04 yards per route run last season, tying for 27th among all wide receivers in 2024."
Ford replaces Bobby Brown, bringing a little bit more rotation to the defensive line, especially on passing downs.
"Ford gets to stay in Los Angeles by going from the Chargers to the Rams." Wrote PFF. "He was a dominant run defender last year, placing third among defensive tackles with an 80.3 PFF run-defense grade. For a Rams defensive line that was elite at getting after the quarterback but was just average at stopping the run, this signing makes a ton of sense."
Shelton, a former Super Bowl LVI champion with the Rams, provides some much needed interior offensive line depth, especially after the departure of Jonah Jackson.
"Shelton returns to Los Angeles, where he played from 2019-2023, after spending just one season in Chicago. The 29-year-old center is coming off the highest-graded season of his career, earning a 68.6 PFF grade. During his time with the Bears, he improved significantly as a pass protector, allowing a 3.8% pressure rate—over two percentage points lower than his 2023 performance as the Rams' starting center."
Atwell should serve as the WR3 as he searches for a longer deal after next season, Jackson helps return all five starters to the offensive line from 2024, and Garoppolo is a valued member who is credited for helping the team prepare for games last season.
