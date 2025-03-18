Rams Disrespected in Newest Power Ranking
The Rams were ranked ninth in Pro Football Focus Mason Cameron's recent NFL Power Rankings after the beginning fury of free agency subsided.
While rankings are subjective, some additions above the Rams were a bit shocking. Those were the Washington Commanders at six, the Minnesota Vikings at seven, and the Denver Broncos at eight.
When it comes to the Rams, Cameron states is all about defensive performance and he is right.
"After releasing Cooper Kupp and restructuring Matthew Stafford’s contract, the Rams created enough cap space to make key moves in free agency. They retained Alaric Jackson, acquired Davante Adams and bolstered the defensive line with Poona Ford — signaling that they expect to contend in 2025." Wrote Cameron. "As always, health will be a major factor, especially with veteran players in key roles. However, if this young defense can take a step forward, the Rams could emerge as the team to beat in the NFC West."
However, the additions of the Commanders, Vikings, and Broncos have not done enough to lift them over the Rams. Outside of maybe Washington, the Rams hold quarterback superiority over those franchises. They also have a better offensive line, equal weapons, and a significantly more refined defense.
Cameron praised the Commanders offseason moves.
"The Commanders’ trajectory changed dramatically after just one season with Jayden Daniels at the helm, and they approached their offseason acquisitions with the same urgency to match their new contender status. Headlined by blockbuster trades for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, Washington also retained key veteran leaders in Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz."
"While the defense remains a concern after finishing 29th in EPA allowed per play, this year’s draft class is full of potential defensive cornerstones. If the Commanders can address those deficiencies, they could be gearing up for a defining run in 2025."
While Daniels is a game-changer, Samuel and Tunsil were not good in 2025, and with sideline confrontations induced by Samuel and rumors that Tunsil was bad for the Commanders' locker room, those additions may not be as solid as one would think.
When it comes to the Vikings, Cameron made his point clear.
"The Vikings faced a critical decision at quarterback — retain Sam Darnold or transition to J.J. McCarthy. Ultimately choosing the latter, Minnesota used its cap savings to aggressively attack the free-agent market, bringing in multiple starting-caliber players on both sides of the ball, including Will Fries and Jonathan Allen."
"Losing a starting quarterback would typically result in a slide down the rankings, but the Vikings are still well-positioned for success. Kevin O’Connell has a proven track record of maximizing quarterback play, as evidenced by Sam Darnold’s career-best 82.0 PFF grade in 2024. Expectations will be the same for McCarthy’s development as he steps into the starting role."
McCarthy is an unknown. Whatever the Vikings have, the Rams have a better version outside of Justin Jefferson and maybe T.J. Hockenson. Lastly, scoreboard.
The Broncos are an interesting team.
"Backed by an exceptional defense that ranked second in EPA allowed per play in 2024, Denver was expected to prioritize offensive upgrades in free agency. Instead, they doubled down on their defensive strength, adding high-upside pieces in Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw. Both spent much of 2024 dealing with injuries, but given the unit’s overall strength, the potential reward outweighs the risk."
"While the addition of Evan Engram provides a boost, the offense is still lacking playmakers. Bo Nixshowed promise in his first year, but his continued development could be hindered without more weapons to support him."
While Engram is a massive boost, the Broncos and the Rams at current standing are not on the same level. Plus Greenlaw's injury history is a massive red flag.
