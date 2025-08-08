Rams Still In Great Position For Future Star QB Prospect
It's not too early for the Los Angeles Rams to begin thinking about their next potential franchise quarterback, right? The team just gave Matthew Stafford a two year, $84 million extension with $80 million guaranteed, so they're locked in with their veteran through the 2026 season. Still, Stafford is 37 years old and will be nearly 40 years old by the time that deal is up.
While the Rams have Super Bowl aspirations, the front office has to keep that possibility in the back of their minds. Maybe not right now at this very moment, but it's something they'll eventually have to consider in a few short years.
Arch Manning
Following the recent news of Archie Manning declaring that his grandson, Arch, will be staying at Texas through 2026, there's been plenty of talk about where the Longhorns quarterback will end up in the 2027 draft. Yes, the 2027 NFL Draft, which is two years away.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports named a few teams that could be bad enough to land the next Manning quarterback in 2027, with the Rams being the first one on the list.
"Arch Manning being paired up with Sean McVay feels like someone sold their soul to the devil to make happen, but it's not totally out of the question. Los Angeles enters the 2025 season with a 37-year-old Matthew Stafford under center. The veteran quarterback has already flirted with the idea of retirement in the past, and, for the sake of this scenario, let's assume he decides to hang it up after this upcoming campaign."
"That would leave a massive hole under center for the Rams, and the club could look at the 2026 season as an opportunity to reset, identify the core they want to rebuild with, not be the most competitive team in the league, and suddenly be in a position to draft Manning. With Manning now in-house, it could fast-track their rebuild."
Manning appeared in 10 games for Texas last season, filling in for the injured Quinn Ewers at different points. He'd end the year with 939 yards and nine touchdowns to two interceptions, while rushing for another 108 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Now heading into 2025, Manning is set to take over as Texas' full-time starter.
It's fair to see why many were excited to see Manning potentially declare after this season, as a stellar campaign in 2025 could skyrocket him as the top quarterback prospect next year.
The Rams adding Manning in a few years is a fun thought, but one that'll have to be put on the shelf for now.
