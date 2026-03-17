Drafting Edge Rusher Early Would Not Be Rams' Worst Idea

The Los Angeles Rams have followed a process for nearly a decade, building a consistent winner to make up for the nearly decade and a half of .500 records or worse. This offseason, they are showing they are not afraid of losing draft capital to get what they want, similar to the middle of head coach Sean McVay's tenure, as the Rams went all out for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After handling their biggest need, a cornerback, in the last two weeks, the Rams are shifting focus to the rest of the roster to wrap up loose ends in the short-term as they hope to make a serious push to win Super Bowl LXI this upcoming season. Based on the state of their roster, they could go for back-to-back, assuming Matthew Stafford's health stays clean.

With the Rams going with a "best player available approach and the possibility of trading back in any of the first three rounds, could they make a shocking selection by drafting a pass rusher? Let me explain.

May not be the worst idea for Los Angeles

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) runs off the field after the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It wouldn't come as a shock to anyone if the Rams took a combination of a wide receiver, quarterback, tight end, offensive tackle, linebacker, or cornerback in the first three rounds. The separation between their third-round pick and sixth-round choice is significant, with a 113 slot difference. If general manager Les Snead chooses to sit tight and make sure their high draft choices are valuable, several positions are on the table.

Where does this argument of taking a pass rusher early come from? I look at it as possible insurance for Los Angeles' defense in 2026 and beyond, as standout outside linebacker Byron Young enters the final year of his rookie contract. As an older rookie in 2023, Young's ceiling is limited, and teams could be hesitant to hand down a large contract to a pass rusher coming off potentially back-to-back productive campaigns.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) is seen during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Furthermore, Josaiah Stewart is likely to have a larger role. The Rams could look to let Young walk in free agency for a compensatory selection in 2028, which is why it could be possible to select a pass rusher now in the NFL Draft to secure insurance in the present rather than waiting down the road. Names like Tennessee's Joshua Josephs, Illinois' Gabe Jacas, and Michigan pass rushers Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham stand out as possibilities.

Adding more talented pass rush depth would help the Rams pressure ability improve while allowing Jared Verse and Young to get breathers and remain fresh to tee off on opposing tackles. While I don't expect Snead to draft a pass rusher early, it should not come as a surprise, nor the worst idea for the upcoming draft.