Will Falcons Trade Position Rams For Arch Manning in 2026?
Due to a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for the Rams' 26th overall pick, Los Angeles owns two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and considering Matthew Stafford may retire within the next 24 months, the Rams may be seeking the grandson and nephew of NFL legends.
Back in late March, Rams GM Les Snead was photographed speaking with quarterback Arch Manningas Snead was in attendance for Texas' Pro Day. Manning, who is taking over the starting job from Quinn Ewers, is projected to come out of school after next season in anticipation of being a first-round pick.
Manning coming to the Rams makes a lot of sense from both sides. Manning has the tools, the pedigree, the look, the experience, and the familial support to excel. The Rams have the right environment, stability, media attention, and supporting cast to help Manning become the player many believe he can be.
From a tools standpoint, there is a lot to love. The man has the Manning touch on the football. It's not as consistent as his uncle's and grandfather's yet, but it's clearly there, and with more reps, that consistency should come.
He's got a strong arm, he is coachable, he is able to operate in a variety of formations, his throw of a fade route is a beauty, he's very mobile to the point where he is able to gain yards downfield, but more importantly, he's fast enough to extend plays.
Los Angeles is a massive media market, but not to the point that it could turn detrimental if Manning struggles early. It's not New York, and while Los Angeles always craves another sports star, they can wait as they have other sports to pay attention to.
However, the Los Angeles community embraces it's stars and Manning has star written all over him. He's a perfect fit for Sean McVay's spread offense, and McVay could utilize the pistol formation a lot more with him than Stafford due to Manning's mobility.
He wouldn't have to start right away with either Stafford or Jimmy Garoppolo likely being QB1 in 2026, which would give Manning time to develop.
If Manning takes over in 2027, that would help the Rams financially as they could re-sign their other stars while having him on a rookie deal.
With two first round picks, they have more than enough capital to grab Manning should they desire.
