Rams GM Les Snead Chops It Up With Top 2026 QB
The Rams are making a final push towards the NFL Draft as General Manager Les Snead attended the Texas Longhorns pro day. Snead has been able to pluck several talented players out of the Lone Star State over the years.
Snead has only drafted one Longhorn in his time with the Rams, selecting Jordan Whittington last year. However, another Longhorn may be on his wish list as Snead took time to speak with new Texas starting quarterback Arch Manning at the Longhorns' Pro Day.
Obviously this is a simple conversation with a player who is expected to be a top prospect at a favored position next season. However the implication is that the Rams are expected to keep a close eye on him, especially with the future of Matthew Stafford being mysterious at best.
The conversation does bring up several questions regarding the Rams' intentions for the 2025 NFL Draft and beyond.
The first question is about the current draft. Are the Rams so impressed with the 2026 quarterback class that they're willing to skip taking a quarterback in this draft?
If they do want to add a quarterback next season and Matthew Stafford wants to return, will the Rams accept Stafford? Will they say goodbye to Jimmy Garoppolo? What if Stafford doesn't return? Would the Rams still make efforts to keep Garoppolo and have a rookie quarterback train under him, or does the team want a rookie quarterback to start from day one?
How interested are the Rams in Manning? Let's say Manning lives up to the hype and is everything the Rams want in a quarterback. Would they be willing to trade the capitol it takes to acquire a player of his potential? How will the Jared Goff saga play a role in how much the Rams are willing to give up?
That will have to be answered one day, but for now, it's good to know Snead is able to look beyond this draft. General Managers often work under such scrutiny, they can't afford to look up. A sign of a well-run franchise is a GM who has been there for a while. Never underestimate an old man in a field where men do not grow old.
