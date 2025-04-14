Rams Draft Underrated SEC Champion in Mock Draft
Beginning his career as a walk-on, Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson's path to the NFL is like his play. He breaks down doors in search of opportunities with relentless effort and selfless dedication.
During Jim Wicken's Epic Mock 25.com, he brought together over 50 draft analysts, experts, and football writers to act as front office executives for all 32 NFL teams, giving a more human element to the 2025 NFL Draft.
As the Rams' general manager, I selected Georgia's Dan Jackson with the 223rd overall pick. A pick acquired after trading pick 195 to Seattle for 223 and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Georgia Bulldogs On SI's Gage Fulford shared his opinion on Jackson, an opinion I wholeheartedly agree with.
"One of the standout characteristics of Dan Jackson is his instinctive ability to find the football. Whether it’s coming up in the box to stop the run or lighting up a receiver who’s crossing the middle of the field, Jackson’s knack for being in the right place at the right time has been a staple of his game." Wrote Fulford.
"His physicality and tenacity make him a constant threat to opposing offenses. Whether it’s a bone-crushing hit or a key tackle that stifles a drive, Jackson’s nose for the ball stands out as one of his most defining traits."
"In addition to his impeccable instincts, Jackson brings another elite skill to the table: unreal speed. Despite not having the same high-profile hype that some of his teammates might have had coming into the program, Jackson’s speed is one of the most remarkable aspects of his game. His ability to cover ground quickly and close in on plays in a heartbeat has set him apart from many of Georgia’s elite athletes. His speed not only allows him to be an enforcer in the secondary, but it also gives him the agility to make plays all over the field, from pass coverage to stopping the run."
"As Jackson’s career has progressed, he has taken on more of a leadership role for Georgia’s defense. His work ethic, dedication, and unrelenting drive to improve have set a strong example for younger players and made him a voice in the locker room. But what truly sets Jackson apart as a leader is his maturity. He’s proven to understand the big moments knowing when to step up on critical downs, whether it’s a first-down stop or a key red-zone play. His ability to handle pressure with poise and make clutch plays in high stress situations has made him a go-to player in the most crucial moments of the game."
Jackson is a perfect fit as a player. He plays well within the structure of the defense, his instincts and speed allow him to cover ground quickly, he's a solid communicator, and he's clutch.
Kam Curl and Quentin Lake are on the last year of their deals. Considering Jackson's ability to play close to the line of scrimmage and deep in coverage, he could be lined up as their replacements.
He's perfect for Chris Shula's exotic blitzes, he fits several roles, and he's plug-and-play. A steal in the seventh round.
