Rams Make Controversial Selection in Mock Draft
In a mock draft conducted with over 50 draft analysts acting as NFL executives, running each franchise during a simulated 2025 NFL Draft, a shocking offer with the Bengals occurred.
Rams On SI controlled the Rams. In the draft, there was a discussion to trade picks 26 and 90 for Denver's pick 20, but negotiations broke down for two reasons. The reasons the Rams looked to trade up were to select Jalon Walker, but the Buccaneers drafted him with pick 19, and Denver didn't want to negotiate, as they wanted Colston Loveland.
That ended up working out as when pick 26 came up, the Seahawks tried to trade back into the first with day two and day three picks. However, after drafting Malaki Starks with the 17th overall pick, the Bengals made a drastic move.
The Bengals' general manager Parker Blake contacted the Rams' war room. They asked if the Rams wanted to make a trade for Bengals' defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson was the NFL sack king and recorded 35 sacks over the past two years.
So that move meant the Rams' next pick came at 101. As general manager, looking at the board, I selected Ohio State's Jack Sawyer. A controversial pick that garnered a lot of negative reviews and that's understandable.
Let's walk through the reasons why. I wanted to add a corner, nine had already been selected before pick 101. I wanted to add a middle linebacker, but my top four picks were off the board. I wanted to add a running back with speed. Five were taken.
So looking at that pick, I recalled the Rams playoff loss to the Eagles. One of the biggest factors was Braden Fiske going out to injury. Why did the Commanders score up and down on the Lions? Injuries.
So I added Sawyer. Sawyer has a clear floor, Byron Young would likely get traded after this season due to acquiring Trey Hendrickson, the team could move Hendrickson inside if Fiske gets hurt, and place Sawyer on the field, and if they wanted, Young could replace the hole left by Michael Hoecht with Sawyer inside on certain packages.
A defensive line with Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Trey Hendrickson, Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, Byron Young, and Sawyer along with others feels like a Super Bowl defensive line.
As much as I can about who plays week one, it's much more valuable to worry about who will be available for week 17. That's why, but let us know what you think.
