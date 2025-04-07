Rams Quentin Lake in Attendance at UCLA Practice
Over the weekend, Los Angeles Rams defensive signal caller Quentin Lake went home to his alma mater to watch UCLA participate in practice as head coach DeShaun Foster looks to improve on his opening campaign as he enters year two at the helm.
Lake may be entering the final year of his rookie deal, but considering his importance to the defense, the Rams and Les Snead may choose to extend him. If so, Lake may have a greater influence on the defensive side of the ball and thus, could help the front office usher in other Bruins to fill critical needs.
In the upcoming NFL Draft, outside of tight end Moliki Matavao, the Bruins have defensive candidates that could assist the Rams during the 2025 season.
The players likely to be drafted/ signed UDFA deals are Carson Schwesinger, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Kain Medrano, Jay Toia, and Devin Kirkwood.
Medrano is a safety-turned-linebacker who ran the fastest 40 time for his position group at the NFL Combine. He has strong instincts, he's solid in coverage, and he's very fast.
Toia is a prototypical run-stopping defensive tackle. One of the biggest players in the draft, he's a force on the line of scrimmage.
Kirkwood is a cornerback who could develop into a consistent, every down starter.
However, the true gems are Schwesinger and Oladejo. Schwesinger, an off-ball linebacker has been linked to the Rams in the past.
Schwesinger is an intriguing prospect who would be a top talent on the Rams special teams. Chase Blackburn use Schwesinger to continue Ethan Evans' improvement as Evans established himself as one of the NFL's premier punters last season.
"Schwesinger enjoyed three straight seasons with good special teams grades," Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher wrote. "He earned an 81.2 PFF special teams grade in 2022, a 77.9 mark in 2023 and an 85.8 figure in 2024. He blocked a punt against Fresno State in 2024. Schwesinger is a talented kick coverage team contributor and logged 15 career special teams tackles in college."
The Rams need depth on the edge, and Oladejo would be a perfect fit. A former middle linebacker, Oladejo made the move to the edge and has excelled. He would be a good depth piece and a chess piece for Chris Shula's exotic blitz packages.
If Lake is the future of the Rams, perhaps he could be the bridge between the Rams and UCLA that helps Los Angeles keep their stars at home.
