Rising Cornerback Prospect Compared to Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon
There is an extremely valid argument to be made that no one has outplayed their contract on defense more than Ahkello Witherspoon has for the best two seasons.
In back-to-back years, Witherspoon found himself starting the season on the Rams' practice squad and has ended the season starting for the team in playoff games.
Witherspoon isn't a player who flashes. He's a player who provides exactly what he says he's going to provide. Disciplined, fundamental cornerback play with a little something extra to throw at defenses.
Witherspoon is the perfect CB2 for the Rams and works well within Chris Shula's defense. His ball-tracking skills are underrated, and he has a knack for getting on the quarterback when sent on corner blitzes.
The only problem is that for the past three seasons including this upcoming one, Witherspoon has been on a one-year deal.
If the Rams like what they have in Witherspoon but want a long-term, inexpensive solution, they may have one in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso.
Members at CBS Sports put together a list of the top 100 NFL Draft prospects and compared them to current or former NFL players. Witherspoon was compared to UTSA defensive back Zah Frazier.
"Frazier has similar physical traits to Witherspoon -- both possesses long arms and a fluid, smooth stride that allows them to cover ground quickly." Wrote Trapasso. "Despite their length and athleticism, they can struggle with consistency in press coverage, often getting out of position or losing balance when trying to mirror quick, sudden receivers but win at the catch point with speed and plus length. Strong tacklers, too."
UTSA has a small history of producing defenders. Both Marcus Davenport and Tariq Woolen represent the defensive players drafted from the university.
Frazier is a 6'3, 186-pound cornerback from Cedartown, Georgia, who turns 25 this season. An older player, he began his collegiate career in 2019, attending Southern Illinois.
Frazier then attended Junior College for two years at Coffeyvile, located in Kansas before joining UTSA in 2022.
In 2024, he had 20 solo tackles, six interceptions, nine pass deflections, and one forced fumble.
