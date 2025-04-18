Rams Should Make Bold Move For Draft's Top Corner
The Rams are preparing for any 2025 NFL Draft scenario that could come about, and what the Raiders do with the sixth selection could dictate what the Rams could potentially do in the draft.
Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz mocked Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron to the Raiders at six.
"The Raiders, with Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator, run a multiple scheme that uses a healthy mix of coverage and blitz schemes." Wrote Liskiewitz. "While this is potentially difficult, in theory, for offenses to handle, the highest graded returning cornerback is Jakorian Bennett, who had a 58.5 overall grade and a 61.0 coverage grade last year."
"Jahdae Barron would be an ideal fit for the scheme, as he is a do-it-all type. In four seasons at Texas, he logged 477 snaps in the box, 871 out of the slot and 1,026 as an outside cornerback. Last season, he surrendered just 37 catches (and only 11 first downs) on 68 throws into his coverage while intercepting five passes and forcing 10 incompletions."
"The cherry on top is the precedent for taking a cornerback in the top ten set by new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during his last draft with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023. His squad selected Devon Witherspoon fifth overall that year and promptly used him 145 times in the box, 501 times out of the slot and another 365 snaps out wide. As a rookie, he finished tied for seventh among all corners in the league with an 18.0% forced incompletion percentage."
If the Raiders grab Barron, Will Johnson, the cornerback from Michigan, there isn't an immediate team that needs a corner selecting until the 49ers at pick 12.
If the Rams want their cornerback of the future and Johnson falls in the draft as a result of the Barron selection, the team could easily trade up as Johnson falls.
The main piece the Rams are missing from their defense is that dominant cornerback, and while the Rams' current unit proved their worth and then some in the playoffs, the future of the room beyond this season is cloudy.
If healthy, Johnson fills that role and then some. Especially for a likely new defensive coordinator in 2026 if Chris Shula gets a head coaching job.
The only question would be if the Rams would be willing to pay a premium to jump the 49ers or gamble that they go with another player.
Something to watch if the Raiders make a surprise pick with Barron. The Raiders are favored to draft Ashton Jeanty.
