2025 NFL Draft: Ranking the 10 Best Linebacker Prospects
The NFL Draft is one week away, completing a critical step in the offseason ahead of the 2025 season. The Los Angeles Rams' unique approach to the selection process has garnered them a young roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball that is missing some key elements.
One of those elements is a young, fiery linebacker who can set the tone in all facets. This year's draft doesn't contain a deep group of second-level talents, which means it's "first come, first serve" for team's like the Rams looking to add to their linebacker room.
With that in mind, let's look at the 10 best linebacker prospects in this year's class.
No. 1: Jihaad Campbell, Alabama Crimson Tide
Grade valuation: 1st round
Campbell has been the top linebacker prospect in this year's draft for most of the offseason. He possesses the necessary traits and intangibles to be a quality starting linebacker on an NFL defense right away. His combination of coverage skills, run defense, range, athletic ability, and pass rush tool kit makes him the picture-perfect modern day linebacker.
No. 2: Carson Schwesinger, UCLA Bruins
Grade valuation: Late 1st-Early 2nd round
Teams looking for their starting MIKE linebacker will look no further than Schwesinger. Depsite just one year of starting experience, the first team All-Big Ten defender put up outstanding numbers and tape that could make him a Top 50 selection in this year's draft. Team's will value his explosiveness, football IQ, run fits, coverage skill set, and impressive play at the point of attack inspite of his lack of elite size.
No. 3: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma Sooners
Grade valuation: 3rd round
This is another MIKE 'backer that teams will have intrigue for. The urgency and physicality that Stutsman offers will help bring a lot of energy to an NFL defense. He displays incredible pop and stopping power to halt ball carriers in their tracks while showing exceptional run fits and sufficient spot drops in coverage.
No. 4: Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss Rebels
Grade valuation: 3rd round
Paul comes into the NFL with a smaller stature than you would like at linebacker, but he doesn't stop him from being a true thumper in the run game. The All-SEC defender takes on blockers well and his effort and urgency in all facets is unquestioned. However, his size limitations offer very little margin for error inside the contact window at the point of attack.
No. 5: Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina Gamecocks
Grade valuation: 3rd round
Knight looks like and plays like an old-school linebacker. He's shorter than most 'backers, but he plays with vicious intent and a large tackle radius to engulf opposing ball carriers. This is an older defender as a sixth-year senior and three collegiate stops, but he offers the toolkit to be an effective player at the next level.
No. 6: Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon Ducks
Grade valuation: 4th round
Teams looking for a coverage defender who can man the WILL spot in any defensive front can look to select Bassa. The former safety recruit as transitioned nicely at linebacker in recent seasons, becoming a key piece for the Ducks defense. Bassa will need some time to acclimate to the next level due to the lack of play strength and modest punchback at the point, providing him an opportunity to be a special teams ace in kick or punt coverages.
No. 7: Barrett Carter, Clemson Tigers
Grade valuation: 4th round
It wasn't long ago that Carter was considered a potential high draft choice, but inconsistencies in his game have led him to being a potential middle round selection. This is a developmental starter at WILL linebacker with the range, explosiveness, flashes of tackling ability, and coverage skills grow into a potential immediate contributor early in his career while providing potential value on special teams.
No. 8: Jack Kiser, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Grade valuation: 4th round
Kiser is the prototypical tough-nosed, hard-working and effort player that cultivates a strong work ethic to get where he is today. This is another older prospect and the ceiling will be limited. However, Kiser offers enough knockback ability and physicality a tackler to be a developmental starter while is intangibles make him a great third unit possibility.
No. 9: Kobe King, Penn State Nittany Lions
Grade valuation: 4th round
King was one of the best defenders on a strong Penn State defense that was highlighted by star pass rusher Abdul Carter, a potential Top 5 selection in this year's draft. The former second team All-Big Ten linebacker is a thick, compact-framed player who brings the heat in the run game, offering early down ability in any defensive front.
No. 10: Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia Bulldogs
Grade valuation: 5th round
Mondon is a former five-star recruit that never entirely panned out into an elite playmaker. The one thing he does offer is high-end athleticism and coverage skills that could be valuable in even fronted defenses. Mondon is arguably the best coverage linebacker in the draft and could offer some intriguing value in the middle of Day 3 of the selection process.
Honorable Mentions: Kain Medrano, UCLA Bruins; Shemar James, Florida Gators
