Here’s How National Observers Graded Rams’ 2025 Draft
Here’s the roundup of grades from national analysts for the Los Angeles Rams on their 2025 draft, including a final list of players selected headlined by tight end Terrance Ferguson.
Round 2: No. 46: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
Round 3: No. 90: Josaiah Stewart, edge, Michigan
Round 4: No. 117: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn
Round 5: No. 148: Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
Round 5: No. 172: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
Round 7: No. 242: Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo! Sports – Grade: A
“Picking up the Falcons' 2026 first-round pick for this year's 26th overall pick makes this an A by itself. Getting Terrance Ferguson in the second round was a nice way to kick off the draft with a quality starter who has the upside to be a weapon at tight end for Matthew Stafford this season. The Rams added some good depth on the edge of their defense with Josaiah Stewart, who should fit in cleanly with their other young edge rushers. Overall, it was a really different approach for the Rams in the draft this year that gives them a lot of firepower in terms of draft capital for the 2026 NFL Draft.”
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – Grade: A
“Les Snead's history provides so much confidence in his drafting talent. Moving back, getting that extra first-round pick in the 2026 draft...spectacular. Then nabbing my TE2 in this class, Ferguson, in the second...magnificent. Stewart can jump right into a speed-rushing specialist role immediately on this already uber-deep front, and Hunter gave me legit Kyren Williams vibes on film. Paul lacks in size and counters with cerebral, well-polished play. Not flashy. Just shrewd selections and draft navigation galore.”
Rob Maaddi, Associated Press – Grade: A-minus
“Traded out of the first round, added more draft capital and landed three excellent picks to start: TE Terrance Ferguson (46), edge Josaiah Stewart (90) and RB Jarquez Hunter (117). DL Ty Hamilton (148) and LB Chris Paul Jr. (172) have potential.”
Pro Football Focus – Overall draft grade: B-plus
(On fourth-round selection Jarquez Hunter) “Jarquez Hunter was a four-year player for Auburn who steadily saw his usage increase year after year while never posting a season-long PFF rushing grade below 82.4. Hunter was a chain mover for the Tigers, rushing for 68 first downs in his senior season while forcing 59 missed tackles and was particularly dominant against Kentucky, rushing for 278 yards on 23 carries. He joins a crowded Rams backfield that features Kyren Williams and last year’s third-round selection, Blake Corum.”
Nate Davis, USA Today – Grade: B (20th overall among 32 teams)
“Not especially sexy, but second-round TE Terrance Ferguson, third-round OLB Josaiah Stewart and fourth-round RB Jarquez Hunter should all be able to claim instant roles on a team that could be the biggest threat to the Eagles in the NFC next season. But the big win was GM Les Snead obtaining the Falcons' first-rounder in 2026, which he might need for QB Matthew Stafford’s successor.”
Pro Football Network – Grade: B-minus
“Terrance Ferguson is a very interesting TE prospect given his athletic profile, and he was Los Angeles’ first pick of the draft (46th overall). Many will question this team not addressing the defensive side of the ball with this pick. While we would have leaned that way as well (they ended up drafting EDGE Josaiah Stewart in the third round), a ready-made pass catcher for a team that is in win-now mode due to the age of Matthew Stafford, I think this pick can be justified rather easily. If you want to nitpick this draft, Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round was a little odd given the excellence of Kyren Williams, but I think they covered for any loss in value there by selecting a hulking defensive tackle in Ty Hamilton out of Ohio State. The Rams were the sixth-worst defense in terms of yards allowed before contact per carry a season ago and, even as a fifth-round pick, Hamilton might be able to make an impact in 2025.”
Ryan Dunleavy, New York Post – Grade: C-plus
“Acquiring a 2026 first-rounder to move from No. 26 to No. 46 was worth it, though it was a surprise to see Ferguson before TE Elijah Arroyo. Why no cornerback on Day 2? Stewart is undersized but finds a way.”
Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated – Grade: C
“The Rams’ best addition from the draft was gaining the Falcons’ 2026 first-round pick. Los Angeles didn’t do much to address a few holes to close the gap on the top teams in the NFC. Sure, the Rams are still good enough to win the NFC West, but they have concerns at cornerback and linebacker—and they watched the Eagles take Jihaad Campbell at No. 31. GM Les Snead deserves the benefit of the doubt for his draft hits, but he might have made a mistake taking Ferguson over Elijah Arroyo. The Rams also neglected their need for adding a quarterback of the future, but they at least have two first-round picks next year.”
