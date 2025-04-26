What Grade Do Rams Get For Terrance Ferguson Selection?
He isn’t related to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson but he might as well be. After they traded back into the second round, the Rams made Terrance Ferguson their initial selection in the 2025 NFL draft.
A 6-5, 247-pound tight end out of Oregon, Ferguson joined the Rams with the 46th overall pick as Los Angeles capitalized on a deep class at his position. Dozens of scouts as well as Dane Brugler from The Athletic have listed the Dallas tight end as their comp.
“A high school hooper, Ferguson displays athleticism both as a route runner and after the catch,” Brugler wrote in his annual draft preview, The Beast, “along with steady ball skills (25.6 percent of his catches in 2024 resulted in 20 yards or more).
“He needs technical work (tighter hands and feet) as a blocker but finds ways to stalemate defenders. Overall, there isn’t much about his game that screams ‘exceptional,’ but Ferguson is solid across the board and should continue to ascend as he adds consistency to his blocking and patterns.”
Here’s a roundup of notable grades assorted analysts gave the Rams for selecting Terrance Ferguson.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Grade: A
“My TE2. Big, functional athleticism. High-level run-after-catch ability. Quality blocker too. Has enough smoothness to separate. Will be fun down the seam with Matthew Stafford early in his career. Underrated prospect. Great pick.”
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News – Grade: A
“The Rams address their key need to groom a dynamic good-hands receiving tight end behind Tyler Higbee with a smart intermediate target who gets open in clutch situations through the red zone.”
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic – Grade: A-minus
“One of the steadiest and most dependable tight ends in a terrific tight end class, Ferguson is a great run-after-catch receiver and can win in the air. He could be a total beast in Sean McVay’s offense before too long, although the Rams will need more from him as a blocker.”
Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports – Grade: B
“Rams had a need at tight end and got one here with Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson has some big-time upside to be a productive pro down the road as the Rams move into the next phase of their offense.”
Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated – Grade: C-plus
“The Rams took a risk here, taking Ferguson instead of Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo. But Ferguson proved to be a versatile tight end in four years as a starter at Oregon. Ferguson was a reliable pass catcher, recording at least 40 catches and 400 receiving yards the past two seasons. Last season, Ferguson delivered 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps Rams coach Sean McVay is a fan of Ferguson’s blocking capabilities. McVay prefers for his tight ends to stay on the field at all times playing in his 11 personnel.”
