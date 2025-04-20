EXCLUSIVE: Potential Rams UDFA Hopeful Shares His Draft Journey
Jomier Augustine will be one of many who will likely have to wait, watching over 257 of their football brethren get drafted, watching their dreams come true. For small school players like Augustine, their journey begins after the draft as undrafted free agents.
For the Georgia native, he's ready to do whatever it takes to make it. Rams On SI recently spoke to Augustine, and he shared his journey and what he is about.
One of the things he shared his his viewpoint on football as a player. What he looks for on the field and how teams should expect him to operate.
"Soon as they break the huddle, first I'm just looking at the whole formation. I'm looking at everybody. I'm looking at from receivers to the linemen. I'm looking at the quarterback." Said Augustine. I'm trying to figure out where everybody's at... I'll probably see what down are we in. Thinking what offense coordinators are really thinking at that point and get my eyes back on my keys."
Augustine shared some of those things with some of the teams he met with. Augustine has met with the Ravens, Colts, Lions, Packers, Buccaneers, and Jaguars.
I then asked him about what his feelings were entering draft day.
"I’m feeling really excited entering draft week! It’s a mix of anticipation and nerves, just thinking about the possibilities and where I might end up. I’m just grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to see how everything unfolds!"
Players like Augustine have not only put in tremendous work during the pre-draft process, but they did so at personal sacrifice, all for a chance at an opportunity to pursue their dreams.
I asked about what his first 24 hours might look like once he finds an NFL home.
"Once I find a team, the first 24 hours will be all about taking it all in. I’ll probably be on the phone with coaches and teammates, gathering all the info. Then, it’s all about getting settled, maybe a few media interviews, and starting to plan for training."
Perhaps that home may be in Los Angeles. The Rams do love UDFA players at the position.
Please make sure you find us and follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
You can then go ahead and check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE