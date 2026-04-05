3 Players the Rams Should Avoid At This Point in Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have made a bunch of great moves this offseason and have avoided making poor decisions. The benefit of these moves has set the team up for a solid draft.

After the draft, the team will again have a shot to attack the veteran free agent market. Here are three players whom the Rams should avoid.

Joey Bosa

Bosa spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, after a nine-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers. Bosa recorded five sacks last season, playing in 15 games. While Bosa does bring a lot to the table, the flip side of that coin is that there's a lot of wear and tear on his body and he isn't willing to take a discount, not even to join his brother Nick in San Francisco.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he remains an effective player, even at this point in his career, the price is not worth the gamble. When Bosa is on, he's one of the best players in the league. The problem is that version of Bosa is buried underneath the injuries of a long career. Plus, he tends to jump offside at the worst moments.

Trevon Diggs

Diggs has been a veteran in the NFL for a long time, and while the Rams acquired Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, while retaining Emmanuel Forbes, there is still a need for another addition to round out the cornerback room.

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Diggs said goodbye to Dallas last season and ended up spending a portion of the remainder of the year with the Green Bay Packers before being released. To be frank, Diggs' price tag is unknown, but it appears his best ball is long behind him. It's doubtful he'd fit into the scheme, and the team has other avenues to explore, likely addressing the hole with a younger player.

Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney was pretty solid last season for the Dallas Cowboys, recording 8.5 sacks in 13 games. I also think he could be another solid producer this season, especially when surrounded by the type of players that the Rams currently employ.

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If Clowney got the proper snaps needed, he could still be a rotational force that helps elevate the Rams' pass rush. The problem is due to the if in this scenario. With the rise of Josaiah Stewart and the team already having established players along the line of scrimmage, I'm not too sure where Clowney would fit, and if the team needed a veteran outside linebacker, Von Miller is still available and is familiar with the franchise.