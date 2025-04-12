EXCLUSIVE: Draft's Hidden Gem Discusses Potential Rams Future
The Rams find linebackers from all over. Players with different backgrounds, skillsets, and stories, they are often the unsung heroes of the defense, especially for a team that loves to fill out the position room with undrafted free agents.
The undrafted market works as a treasure box for organizations that know what they are looking for. In fact, there are more undrafted free agents in the Hall of Fame than first overall picks. However, for the players, it's a daunting journey, especially those from smaller schools.
That brings us to Jomier Augustine. A military brat once destined for a career in the Army, who put his love of family first and then football second, in order to live out his dreams. With his collegiate career in the rear view, could he potentially become Los Angeles's next UDFA great? Rams On SI had an opportunity to talk to him about the draft, football, and life.
Augustine first talked about his beginnings and his journey to Southeastern University.
"I'm a military brat," said Augustine. "My mom was in the Marines. My dad was in the Army. My brother was in the Army. So just growing up, just been traveling a lot."
One of the places he ended up was Gwinnett County, Georgia. A hotbed for gridiron talent. However, life was taking him in a different direction. Despite being a three-star prospect, he was originally committed to West Point. Augustine wanted to carve out his own path, attending Howard University as a freshman.
His life took a turn when his mother received news that she had breast cancer. Augustine would partake in a journey that would move him closer to home, would take him out of football, bring him back into football, and now he's on a path towards the NFL.
He mom made a recovery, his stops made an impact on his development as a player and person, and now he's looking to be a contributor to whatever team is willing to give him a chance.
Considering the massive need at the position, Augustine has the right mindset to be an NFL linebacker.
"That's really my versatility. I can drop in coverage and I can rush the passer as well. I can come in on blitzes and if a team needs me on third or fourth down, just to come and rush the passer, I feel like I can come and do that. I feel like on the first down, second down, we need to get some run stops. I feel like I'm the guy."
While the Rams have a lot of decisions to make Augustine's incredible story continues to be written. Not many people have had the life experiences he has had and for such a young player, his maturity would be welcomed in the locker room.
Throughout our conversation, the way he broke things down, it's clear he is a student of the game. He's smart, which makes sense considering he has an MBA. He's playing chess matches in his head until the ball is snapped, and as soon as the bullets fly, he's swarming into battle.
For a man who comes from a family of soldiers, it's clear he's the one you want in the foxhole next to you. Something the Rams might need to hoist the Lombardi.
