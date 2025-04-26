Rams Fans React to Josiah Stewart Selection
The Los Angeles Rams got another good pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in the third round. The Rams beefed up their defense on the line by selecting Josaiah Stewart out of the University of Michigan. The Rams got another good player in the middle rounds. This is seen as a steal for the Rams because Stewart was seen as a player who was supposed to be taken much higher.
The Rams defense was dominate last season, especially in the last half of the season. The Rams want to be elite this upcoming season and by adding Stewart to the defensive line makes that possibly. He gives the Rams another pass rusher that can help stop the run as well.
"General manager Les Snead drafted two difference-makers last year in Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse in the first round and defensive tackle Braden Fiske in the second round. Now, he gets a great value in Stewart in the third round. Stewart is an excellent fit at outside linebacker in the Rams' scheme and should complement Verse well," abalyst Steve Muench said.
We take a look to see how the Rams fans are feeling about taking Stewart in the three round of the draft.
"Michael Hoecht replacement, I see the vision," added one fan.
"Stewart had a breakout year at Michigan in 2024 with a pass rush win rate of 27.7% and 9 sacks. But late in the season, he completely disappeared. Prior to playing at Michigan, Stewart starred at Coastal Carolina, where he set a single-season school record of 12.5 sacks in his freshman season," added another fan.
"Stewart transferred to Michigan in 2023 and was a key part of their rotation during their national championship run, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention. This season he was Second-Team All-Big Ten. He’s a high-motor pass rusher who’s extremely relentless on the line every single snap. His lack of size and positional versatility won’t stop him from being an effective rotational edge rusher."
"Man you guys hit the jackpot right here! His motor is always running and hes a great person!," said another fan.
"What a great pick! Fills one of the teams major needs at LB. Now go get a corner," said another Rams Fans.
"Well it’s a LB but he’s still an edge. Little lost, kinda unsure about this one would love for someone to educate me a little bit," added another fan.
