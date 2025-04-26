BREAKING: Rams Select Josaiah Stewart With No. 90 Pick
The pick is in.
After months of anticipation, the Los Angeles Rams have officially turned in their draft card, selecting Michigan defensive end Josaiah Stewart at No. 90 overall.
With the addition of Stewart, the Rams’ Hall of Fame caliber regime of general manager Les Snead, head coach Sean McVay and the Rams’ front office has wrapped up day two of the 2025 NFL Draft barring a last minute trade.
"Stewart falls below the classic size threshold as a 3-4 outside backer, but it might not matter much. He plays with all-day aggression and thirst for contact." Wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He’s a decisive, linear rusher with the get-off and bend to win at the top of the rush, but he turns speed into power if tackles get too light on their feet."
"His entries of attack are fairly predictable and he needs to diversify his moves and counters. He’s violent at all contact points but is occasionally engulfed or knocked around some by size. The instincts are average but his pursuit range and closing burst can compensate. Despite a lack of size and length, the right ingredients are in place for Stewart to become an impactful starter within his first few years in the league."
The Rams have six remaining picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, entering day three on Saturday.
The Rams hold the No. 190, 195, 201, and 202 picks in the sixth round. They also own the 242nd selection from Atlanta in the seventh round.
After the Rams' NFC West winning 2024 season, the 2025 season has Rams fans hopeful the franchise will win it’s second Super Bowl in the McVay era and third in franchise history.
The selection of Stewart will play a critical role in just how successful the Rams are in this endeavor.
With enough picks left to build a complete roster, the Rams are a team to watch throughout the rest of the draft -- especially now with Stewart in the fold as a top pick.
Stay tuned with us for what the Rams do next in the 2025 NFL Draft.
