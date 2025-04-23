Final Rams Mock Draft: Who Goes No. 26?
Here is Rams On SI final mock draft before this week's ultimate finale to what has been years of scouting, interviews, and film review.
RD 1. PK 26: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
The future of the Rams’ receiver room after 2025 is murky at best, as Burden not only fills a long-term need, but he’s a perfect fit for the offense. Burden excels at the same routes Sean McVay often uses to defeat coverages, and will likely play in the slot while Davante Adams and Puka Nacua dominate on the outside.
RD 3. PK. 90: Danny Stutsmann, LB, Oklahoma
A wild boy. Beloved by his teammates, hated by opponents and a nightmare to stop. The Rams need a player who can blow up the run and Stutsman is able to blowup an entire gameplan.
RD 3. PK. 101: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
Farmer provides a unique skillset that would help the Rams generate pass rushing pressure from the defensive interior.
RD 4. PK. 127: Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska
Sturdy, fundamentally sound, and perfect for the Rams offense, Fidone has every tool and the right mindset to replace Tyler Higbee once he retires.
RD 6. PK.190: Clay Webb, OG, Jacksonville State
A promising player with the potential to play center, Webb excelled as a member of Rich Rodriguez' offense at Jacksonville State. Considering his upside, he provides immediate depth to a position that needs it and he could take over once Kevin Dotson leaves the Rams.
RD 6. PK 195: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky
A first-team All-Conference USA player, Stout has the ability to turn into a glove, especially as a quarterback breaks the pocket.
RD 6. PK. 201: Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA
A career special teams ace as his floor, Medrano, a former safety is the fastest linebacker in the draft. He is perfect for certain pass coverage packages.
RD. 6. PK. 202: Dan Jackson, S, Georgia
Instinctive, speedy, well-coached, with the potential of a day one starter, Jackson may be the most slept on prospect in the draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and give us your thoughts on this mock!
Please let us know your thoughts on this also when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE