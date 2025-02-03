2025 NFL Draft: Mock Has Rams Nabbing Big-Time Threat at WR
As the general manager of the Los Angeles Rams and the Miami Dolphins, I recently participated in a mock draft filled with draft analysts and scouts, in an attempt to emulate some of the results that we might see come draft day. With the Dolphins, I selected Malaki Starks, S, Georgia with their first round pick and Benjamin Morrison with the Rams first round selection.
However the Houston Texans, who own the slot above the Rams, they selected star wide receiver out of Missouri, Luther Burden III. Burden was one of the core pieces that turned around the tenure of head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, achieving double-digit win seasons in 2023 and 2024.
Burden is a two-time All-SEC First-Team Selection as he hauled in 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. His numbers did decrease from his 86 catches, 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023 but that was due to the rise of fellow Tiger pass catcher Theo Wease Jr and a less efficient offense.
Burden in only 21 years old and considering his birthday was in December, he was running rampant over the SEC from the ages of 18 to 20. That's generational talent.
Burden's unexpected fall says two things. The Rams could jump the Texans for him or they could gamble and hope the Texans prioritizes their offensive line. Houston is in desperate need of a guard and considering the trade captial they gave up for Stefon Diggs, Houston may not be inclinded to let a player of his caliber walk. They also have Nico Collins under contract for the foreseeable future.
If things play out like they did in the mock, once again a game changing player could fall into their lap for no good reason outside of the fact that they got lucky. Burden is a game changing player.
Regardless of what happens this offseason, the Rams need a replacment for Cooper Kupp. Burden is that dude. He has Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson potential and the only reason he might fall to the Rams is becuase his is a Missouri Tiger and not an LSU one.
Luther Burden, the pass catching threat that could take the Rams to multiple Super Bowls.
