Rams to Use NFL Draft to Prepare for Future
The Los Angeles Rams recently changed their NFL Draft approach from trading their first-round picks to established veterans to building their roster through the draft, with the ever-so-important first-round draft picks they have notably traded away.
While the Rams won a Super Bowl with this approach, it was not sustainable. It eventually led to significant roster holes that the Rams are still trying to address today. After a productive draft haul last offseason, the Rams look to add another in what is a critical draft for Los Angeles.
While the Rams may have resisted the idea that they are looking for Stafford's successor, it is undoubtedly time they did so. Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and the best quarterbacks of all time.
However, the Rams must remember Father Time is undefeated.
The Rams will one day have to move on from Stafford, and that day could come when Stafford's contract is up, if not sooner. They must be prepared. Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY believes the Rams will select quarterback Kyle McCord from Syracuse in the draft's third round.
"Matthew Stafford is 37 and Jimmy Garoppolo is 33, so the Rams will have to add some youth to their quarterback room even if they're confident in Stetson Bennett's development," Camenker said.
Camenker noted that McCord was successful during his final season at Syracuse and would be a solid developmental project for Sean McVay and his coaching staff.
"McCord enjoyed a strong season in Syracuse's pro-style offense, completing 66% of his passes for 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. McCord has a good arm that allows him to make downfield throws, but his gunslinger mentality, coupled with his inconsistent ball placement, can occasionally get him into trouble with turnovers," Camenker said.
"Los Angeles would be a great landing spot for McCord, as Sean McVay could get the most out of the 6-3, 218-pound pocket passer's skill set."
The Rams must begin preparing for life after Stafford, as it is always better to have a quarterback succession plan. It is nearly impossible to win big in the NFL without having a solid quarterback. Los Angeles should address this issue now rather than later.
