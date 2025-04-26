Rams Address Glaring Need on Day Two of the Draft
The Los Angeles Rams used the NFL Draft to add to their talented defense once again. Pro Football Network graded each team's Day Two moves; they gave the Rams' selection of Josaiah Stewart a C+.
"If you’re the Rams, this may be where you should consider adding Jalen Milroe as a long-term developmental quarterback behind Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles, however, decided to instead bolster their EDGE rotation by adding Michigan’s Josaiah Stewart," PFN said.
"Even at the EDGE position, Stewart wasn’t close to the highest-rated prospect on my board; Bradyn Swinson held that honor. Stewart profiles more as a designated pass-rush specialist at his size, but to his credit, he does play bigger than his size in the run game.
His ultimate ceiling is unclear without high-end speed at his size, but alongside Jared Verse and Byron Young, he helps make a strong Rams' rush stronger.
Like every rookie entering the league, Stewart can improve in many areas. However, he feels he was properly prepared for jumping to the National Football League. In the right system, he should thrive. The Rams have one of the best groups of coaches in the NFL.
"Being in a pro system for a couple of years, it does you wonders. Being with [Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse] Minter and [Michigan Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink']Martindale, those guys are great minds," Stewart said.
"Throughout the process, zooming with different teams...a lot of teams run similar stuff and the same kind of scheme, so I was excited to learn about that and learn that a lot of teams run our scheme. It'll be easy [for me to] plug and play."
After being drafted in the third round, Stewart noted that he understands how critical it will be for him to do his job well. That is what he aims to do with the Rams.
"One thing I'll say is just knowing your role. Coming in from Coastal [Carolina], being the guy andbeing the pass rusher, All-American and record sack leader to coming to Michigan and being arole player and rotational guy, it taught me a lot. It taught me what it means to win and what youhave to do to play your role and win. I'm all about winning so I'll do whatever it takes," Stewart said.
