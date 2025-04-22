2025 NFL Draft: Who Rams Nab in 7-Round Mock
The Los Angeles Rams are soon to be on the clock for this season's NFL Draft. While the franchise made strides to keep itself as a competitor for the NFC West, the draft allows them to bolster the roster to hopefully return to the NFL Playoffs.
The Rams have been highly linked all offseason long to several candidates in the NFL Draft. If quarterback Matthew Stafford were to not return to the program following last season, the decision process would surely be straightforward. With his return, though, all cards could be on the table for the franchise.
In a recent seven-round mock draft published by Pro Football Network's Gerald Ng, the Rams are seen addressing areas on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Below is who Ng sees the Rams acquiring this weekend.
First Round, Pick 26: Trey Amos, CB
The Rams could easily be in the market for a cornerback, given that area of the defense has some weakness. Adding a player like Trey Amos would be a great fit for Los Angeles. While NFL.com sees him going in the second round, the Rams could shock the world and pick up some extra depth in Amos, who has tremendous upside.
Third Round, Pick 90: Jonas Sanker, S
"Sanker is versatile and instinctive, and he is particularly excellent in run support. He regularly chooses the right angles to pursue the ball carrier. He can disrupt passing lanes in coverage, but occasionally has tightness in his hips," Ng wrote.
Third Round, Pick 101: Chris Paul Jr, LB
Sticking with the defense, Ng sees the Rams selecting Chris Paul Jr out of Mississippi. Last season, Paul Jr had his best collegiate year yet, collecting 86 total tackles, 48 solo tackles, four passes defended an 3.5 stuffs.
"Chris Paul Jr. is an outlier with his sub-30″ arm length, but he compensates with his blistering range, keen gap instincts, and undaunted playmaking urge," Ng wrote.
Fourth Round, Pick 127: Malachi Moore, S
The Rams love adding to the defense in this mock draft. Malachi Moore, out of Alabama, improved each season he played with the Crimson Tide. In his final season, he collected 70 total tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, and forced two fumbles.
Sixth Round, Pick 190: Tyler Batty, EDGE
"Tyler Batty had 16.5 sacks at his time with BYU. He has a high motor, and his wingspan of 81″ puts him among the longest at his position. He has a variety of pass rush moves and can hold his own in run defense. He will need to improve his functional strength to hold up against offensive linemen at the next level," Ng wrote.
Sixth Round, Pick 195: Elijhah Badger, WR
The Rams would finally bring in an offensive piece to the roster in the form of Elijah Badger out of Florida. In his senior year, he showcased his skills by recording 806 receiving yards in just 39 receptions. Bringing in a wide receiver to pair with both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua would do wonders.
Sixth Round, Pick 201: Oronde Gadsden II, TE
"Oronde Gadsden II is the prototypical pass-catching tight end. His father was a wide receiver in the NFL from 1995 to 2003, and Gadsden has many of the same traits. He was prolific in 2024, logging 73 catches for 934 yards and seven scores. He would be another pass-catching option for Stafford," Ng wrote.
Sixth Round, Pick 202: Max Brosmer, QB
The Rams are predicted to take a quarterback at some point, but Ng sees the Rams bringing one in with their final pick in the draft.
"Brosmer is a pocket passer, and his accuracy and decision-making are two of his best traits. He shone at this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl, making the all-practice team," Ng wrote.
