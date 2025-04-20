NFL Mock Draft: Rams Target Quarterback on Day Three
The Los Angeles Rams are now in the midst of their window of contention for a Super Bowl, and that's mainly due to them being able to keep Matthew Stafford on a team-friendly deal, which was partly why they were able to sign Davante Adams and bolster their offense even further.
As amazing as it would be for the city of Los Angeles if Stafford were to win another Super Bowl with the Rams, and retire, and become an all-time Rams legend, this team still has a way to compete even after he retires.
They'll presumably keep Sean McVay, and they still have young stars on both sides of the ball in Puka Nacua and Jared Verse. The only thing they'll be missing from competing again is a franchise quarterback, and they may be able to obtain that in this year's draft class.
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released a seven-round mock draft in which he attempts to predict how all 257 picks for every team will go. For the Rams, he predicts they'll use their fourth-round pick on quarterback prospect Will Howard.
This isn't the first time Howard has been linked to the Rams, as in other mock drafts, he was also predicted to be taken by the Rams in the fourth round. Other than Howard, the two other prominent quarterbacks linked to the Rams are Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart, who were both invited to attend the NFL draft in person.
Lance Zierlein wrote Howard's NFL draft profile and it states,
"Howard brings outstanding size and toughness to the table. He showed good improvement over the last three seasons. He is more a vessel of the play-caller than a playmaking talent, though. He typically reads half the field and makes reasonable decisions with the football, using good mechanics and consistent accuracy.
He doesn’t hold defenders at bay with his eyes and lacks the arm strength to beat tight man coverage on second- and third-level throws. He showed good poise in 2024 to beat the blitz through the air and has always been able to escape pressure by making plays with his legs.
Howard is big, tough and accurate but benefited from superior talent at the skill positions at Ohio State. Unless he proves he can play chess against NFL defenses, he might not have enough in the tool box to become more than an average backup".
Having Stafford as a mentor and McVay as his play-caller to make his life easy will make Howard's transition from college into the NFL as easy as possible. If Howard were ever to develop into a star in the NFL, Los Angeles would likely be the best place for him to land.
